Contribute to Cloudflare’s docs

This guide is for contributors to @cloudflare/cloudflare-docs External link icon Open external link. To review the full contribution guidelines, see Contributing to Cloudflare's Documentation External link icon Open external link.

​ Two ways to contribute

​ 1. GitHub website

Live docs pages feature a Edit on GitHub link in the footer. Clicking this link will automatically take you to that page’s associated .md file in the repo.

From there you, make sure you’re signed into GitHub. Once signed in, you’ll be able to click the pencil icon in the top right corner of the file to start editing the document right from within the browser.

GitHub will then guide you through making a commit and ultimately a pull request with your proposed change.

​ 2. Local development

Note for Cloudflare employees Contact the Developer Docs room if you’d like to be given write access to @cloudflare/cloudflare-docs External link icon Open external link. Otherwise you can fork the repo on GitHub.

For changes you’d like to test locally before committing them, or changes made to multiple files at once, you’ll want to set up a local development environment.