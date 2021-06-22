Contribute to Cloudflare’s docs
This guide is for contributors to @cloudflare/cloudflare-docs. To review the full contribution guidelines, see Contributing to Cloudflare's Documentation.
Two ways to contribute
1. GitHub website
Live docs pages feature a Edit on GitHub link in the footer. Clicking this link will automatically take you to that page’s associated
.md file in the repo.
From there you, make sure you’re signed into GitHub. Once signed in, you’ll be able to click the pencil icon in the top right corner of the file to start editing the document right from within the browser.
GitHub will then guide you through making a commit and ultimately a pull request with your proposed change.
2. Local development
For changes you’d like to test locally before committing them, or changes made to multiple files at once, you’ll want to set up a local development environment.