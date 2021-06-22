Development setup
The basic steps for setting up a development are as follows.
Ensure you’re running node version
>=12.0.0, as specified by Docs Engine.
Clone the docs site repo (
@username/my-docs-sitebelow):
~/ $ git clone git@github.com:username/my-docs-site.git
cdinto
my-docs-siteand run
npm install:
~/ $ cd my-docs-site~/my-docs-site $ npm install
Run the engine’s
bootstrapcommand:
~/my-docs-site $ npm run bootstrap
Run the local development server:
~/my-docs-site $ npm run develop
Open up
localhost:8000in your browser to see your docs site.
At this point, you can make changes to the Markdown files inside the content directory (e.g.
my-docs-site/src/content) to build or improve your docs site.