Development setup

The basic steps for setting up a development are as follows.

Ensure you’re running node version >=12.0.0 , as specified by Docs Engine External link icon Open external link. Clone the docs site repo ( @username/my-docs-site below): Note for Cloudflare employees This would be git@github.com:cloudflare/cloudflare-docs . ~/ $ git clone git@github.com:username/my-docs-site.git cd into my-docs-site and run npm install : Note for Cloudflare employees When contributing to @cloudflare/cloudflare-docs External link icon Open external link specifically, you’ll need to cd into the sub-folder for your product ( products/[productName] inside the repo). ~/ $ cd my-docs-site ~/my-docs-site $ npm install Run the engine’s bootstrap command External link icon Open external link: ~/my-docs-site $ npm run bootstrap Run the local development server: ~/my-docs-site $ npm run develop Open up localhost:8000 in your browser to see your docs site.

At this point, you can make changes to the Markdown files inside the content directory (e.g. my-docs-site/src/content ) to build or improve your docs site.