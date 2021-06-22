Skip to content
Development setup

The basic steps for setting up a development are as follows.

  1. Ensure you’re running node version >=12.0.0, as specified by Docs Engine.

  2. Clone the docs site repo (@username/my-docs-site below):

    ~/ $ git clone git@github.com:username/my-docs-site.git

  3. cd into my-docs-site and run npm install:

    ~/ $ cd my-docs-site~/my-docs-site $ npm install

  4. Run the engine’s bootstrap command:

    ~/my-docs-site $ npm run bootstrap

  5. Run the local development server:

    ~/my-docs-site $ npm run develop

  6. Open up localhost:8000 in your browser to see your docs site.

At this point, you can make changes to the Markdown files inside the content directory (e.g. my-docs-site/src/content) to build or improve your docs site.