Working with GitHub
The goal is to ensure that PRs are easily retrievable and readable.
- Make commit messages informative.
|✘
|✓
|[commit 1] fix access
|[commit 1] fix image paths in getting-started.md
|[commit 2] add step-by-step guide on configuring an idp
- When naming a PR, follow this title structure:
|✘
|✓
|broken link in access docs
|[Access] fix broken link in example_file.md
|fixes
|[1.1.1.1] fix code style in getting started and /dns-over-https
Check that the PR description reflects a bullet point list of all commit titles. Add any other comment you want to share with us.
Assign the relevant product label.
Product labels follow this structure, product:product-name, e.g.
product:access.
Request a review from the code owner.