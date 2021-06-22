Working with GitHub

The goal is to ensure that PRs are easily retrievable and readable.

Make commit messages informative.

When you’re working on several files or making significant changes in your local repo, try to split work into smaller commits.

✘ ✓ [commit 1] fix access [commit 1] fix image paths in getting-started.md [commit 2] add step-by-step guide on configuring an idp

When naming a PR, follow this title structure:

✘ ✓ broken link in access docs [Access] fix broken link in example_file.md fixes [1.1.1.1] fix code style in getting started and /dns-over-https

Check that the PR description reflects a bullet point list of all commit titles. Add any other comment you want to share with us. Assign the relevant product label. Product labels follow this structure, product:product-name, e.g. product:access . Request a review from the code owner. See a list of code owners per product External link icon Open external link.

