Formatting
This document provides general formatting and typography guidelines for Cloudflare documentation.
General formatting
Use sentence casing for headlines and page titles.
Ensure proper header hierarchy. For pages with the
"document"type (the default), their table of contents is automatically generated from the header hierarchy. For this reason it’s critical that each document begin with an
h1and that for all
N > 1, all
h{N}immediately follow an
h{N-1}. For example an
h3should never succeed an
h1.
For longer pages, use a separator between h2 sections. Written as an
<hr/>in Markdown (
--------):
## Some heading Imagine several paragraphs of text here. -------------------------------- ## Some other heading <!-- ... -->
Always add a language hint to code blocks. If you don’t want any syntax highlighting, explicitly use
txt:
```txthttps://example.com```
When using an ellipsis (
...) in a code block, make sure to place it in a comment for the appropriate language.
Here’s an example: ```jslet foo = "bar" // ... console.log(foo)```
Typography
As the medium of communication, typography is critical to writing great documentation.
When contributing to Cloudflare docs, make sure to follow best practices for good typography. Butterick’s Practical Typography is a great resource for technical writers, and especially the “type composition“ guidelines should be followed for these docs.
Specifically, please make sure to:
Use curly quotes and apostrophes.
- Use curly quotes in regular text (but straight quotes for strings in code).
- For possessives and contractions, use a closing single quote as an apostrophe.
Use an em dash (not a hyphen) to make a break between parts of a sentence.
- Never use two hyphens (--) in place of an em dash (—).
Always use one space between sentences. (Reference)