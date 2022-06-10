Troubleshooting
Recommended third-party tools for DNS testing and troubleshooting.
DNSViz: A web-based tool for visualizing the status of a DNS zone to understand and troubleshoot the deployment of DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC).
Dig Web Interface: An online DNS lookup tool based on the command line interface
dig. Users can skip the process of entering commands with complicated parameters in the terminal by entering the same information in this web tool and getting the same results.
dns.google: A web-based tool, similar to Dig Web Interface, where users can get DNS responses for specific queries.
Mess with DNS: An educational resource that encourages users to experiment with DNS records by providing users with a domain where they are free to play around and break things during the learning process.