Getting started
Cloudflare’s Ethereum Gateway is part of the wider Distributed Web Gateway offering, specifically providing access to the Ethereum network. In particular, users can read all information that has been agreed upon by the consensus of existing nodes in the network. In addition, they can write their own transactions and smart contracts to be stored by these nodes in a distributed manner. Anyone else on the network will be able to view these transactions, and even run your smart contracts using their own supply of the Ethereum currency.
Cloudflare’s Gateway is hosted at https://cloudflare-eth.com, can be interacted with using the official Ethereum JSONRPC API. This guide is for users that would like to learn more about how to use our Gateway, including how to set up your own domain as a entry-point to the Ethereum network, using the Cloudflare Gateway.