Rule settings

Advanced DNS Protection rules have the following configuration settings: scope, mode, rate, burst, and sensitivity level.

You may need to adjust these settings in case of false positives or due to specific DNS traffic patterns.

Advanced DNS Protection rules have one of the following scopes:

global : The rule will apply to all incoming packets.

region : The rule will apply to incoming packets in a selected region.

datacenter : The rule will apply to incoming packets in the selected Cloudflare data center.

The rule scope allows you to adjust the system’s tolerance for DNS query volume in locations where you may have more or less traffic than usual, or due to any other networking reasons.

Can be one of the following: Disabled, Monitoring, and Enabled.

Disabled API value: disabled . Cloudflare will collect data about DNS queries, but the protection provided by Advanced DNS Protection systems will be disabled.

Monitoring API value: monitoring . Protection systems will not apply any mitigation to DNS attacks identified by the Advanced DNS Protection.

Enabled API value: enabled . Advanced DNS Protection systems will protect you against DNS attacks by applying mitigation actions to incoming packets identified as belonging to an attack.



​​ Rate and burst

The rate and burst parameters of a token bucket algorithm that the protection system applies to non-legitimate DNS queries. Queries considered non-legitimate cost one token, and when the token bucket is empty, non-legitimate queries are dropped until the token bucket refills. This is the same token bucket algorithm used in the Advanced TCP Protection.

The API values are the following: low , medium , and high .

​​ Sensitivity level

The profile sensitivity level of the Advanced DNS Protection system for the DNS queries considered non-legitimate.

A low sensitivity level will only subject packets to the token bucket algorithm that are most probably part of an attack.

A medium sensitivity level will subject packets to the token bucket algorithm for which the system is less confident that they are part of an attack. This means that some legitimate DNS queries may be dropped.

The default profile sensitivity level is low .