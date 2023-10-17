Common API calls

The following sections contain example requests for common API calls. For a list of available API endpoints, refer to Endpoints.

​​ Get all DNS protection rules

The following example retrieves the currently configured rules for Advanced DNS Protection.



curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Example response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "scope" : "<SCOPE>" , "name" : "<NAME>" , "mode" : "<MODE>" , "profile_sensitivity" : "<SENSITIVITY>" , "rate_sensitivity" : "<RATE>" , "burst_sensitivity" : "<BURST>" , "created_on" : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , "modified_on" : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Create DNS protection rule

The following example creates an Advanced DNS Protection rule with a global scope.



curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{ "scope": "global", "name": "global", "mode": "<MODE>", "rate_sensitivity": "<RATE>", "burst_sensitivity": "<BURST>", "profile_sensitivity": "<SENSITIVITY>" }'

Example response { "result" : { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "scope" : "global" , "name" : "global" , "mode" : "<MODE>" , "rate_sensitivity" : "<RATE>" , "burst_sensitivity" : "<BURST>" , "profile_sensitivity" : "<SENSITIVITY>" , "created_on" : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , "modified_on" : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.

The following example updates an existing DNS protection rule with ID {rule_id} .

The request body can contain only the fields you want to update (from mode , profile_sensitivity , rate_sensitivity , and burst_sensitivity ).



curl --request PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules/{rule_id}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{ "mode": "<NEW_MODE>", "profile_sensitivity": "<NEW_SENSITIVITY>", "rate_sensitivity": "<NEW_RATE>", "burst_sensitivity": "<NEW_BURST>" }'

Example response { "result" : { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "scope" : "<SCOPE>" , "name" : "<NAME>" , "mode" : "<NEW_MODE>" , "profile_sensitivity" : "<NEW_SENSITIVITY>" , "rate_sensitivity" : "<NEW_RATE>" , "burst_sensitivity" : "<NEW_BURST>" , "created_on" : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , "modified_on" : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.