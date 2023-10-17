Common API calls
The following sections contain example requests for common API calls. For a list of available API endpoints, refer to Endpoints.
Get all DNS protection rules
The following example retrieves the currently configured rules for Advanced DNS Protection.
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Example response
{ "result": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "scope": "<SCOPE>", "name": "<NAME>", "mode": "<MODE>", "profile_sensitivity": "<SENSITIVITY>", "rate_sensitivity": "<RATE>", "burst_sensitivity": "<BURST>", "created_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00", "modified_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00", } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Create DNS protection rule
The following example creates an Advanced DNS Protection rule with a global scope.
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--data '{"scope": "global","name": "global","mode": "<MODE>","rate_sensitivity": "<RATE>","burst_sensitivity": "<BURST>","profile_sensitivity": "<SENSITIVITY>"}'
Example response
{ "result": { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "scope": "global", "name": "global", "mode": "<MODE>", "rate_sensitivity": "<RATE>", "burst_sensitivity": "<BURST>", "profile_sensitivity": "<SENSITIVITY>", "created_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00", "modified_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00", }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.
Update DNS protection rule
The following example updates an existing DNS protection rule with ID
{rule_id}.
The request body can contain only the fields you want to update (from
mode,
profile_sensitivity,
rate_sensitivity, and
burst_sensitivity).
curl --request PATCH \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules/{rule_id}" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--data '{"mode": "<NEW_MODE>","profile_sensitivity": "<NEW_SENSITIVITY>","rate_sensitivity": "<NEW_RATE>","burst_sensitivity": "<NEW_BURST>"}'
Example response
{ "result": { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "scope": "<SCOPE>", "name": "<NAME>", "mode": "<NEW_MODE>", "profile_sensitivity": "<NEW_SENSITIVITY>", "rate_sensitivity": "<NEW_RATE>", "burst_sensitivity": "<NEW_BURST>", "created_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00", "modified_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00", }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.