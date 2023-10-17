Configure via API
Use the Cloudflare API to configure Advanced DNS Protection via API.
For examples of API calls, refer to Common API calls.
Endpoints
To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Advanced DNS Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
The
{account_id} argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.
The following table summarizes the available operations.
|Operation
|Verb + Endpoint
|List DNS protection rules
Fetches all DNS protection rules in the account.
|Add a DNS protection rule
Adds a DNS protection rule to the account.
|Get a DNS protection rule
Fetches the details of an existing DNS protection rule in the account.
|Update a DNS protection rule
Updates an existing DNS protection rule in the account.
|Delete a DNS protection rule
Deletes an existing DNS protection rule from the account.
|Delete all DNS protection rules
Deletes all existing DNS protection rules from the account.