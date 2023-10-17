Configure via API

Use the Cloudflare API API link label Open API docs link to configure Advanced DNS Protection via API.

For examples of API calls, refer to Common API calls.

To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Advanced DNS Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:



https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {account_id} argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The following table summarizes the available operations.