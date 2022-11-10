Cloudflare Docs
D1
Getting help

We have a few places you can go to get help, depending on the issue you’re facing.

​​ Having a problem with the command line?

Getting unexpected errors when using wrangler?

You can report issues in the wrangler2 Github repository.

​​ Need help getting started?

Want to get help from other members of the community building things on D1?

Join the #d1-open-alpha channel on our Discord.

​​ Discussion for the D1 team?

Want to discuss something in long-form?

Open a thread on the Community Forum

​​ Problem with these docs?

Noticed something out of date or incorrect with the D1 docs?

You can report issues with the documentation in the cloudflare-docs Github repository