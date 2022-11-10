Getting help

We have a few places you can go to get help, depending on the issue you’re facing.

​​ Having a problem with the command line?

Getting unexpected errors when using wrangler?

You can report issues in the wrangler2 Github repository External link icon Open external link .

​​ Need help getting started?

Want to get help from other members of the community building things on D1?

Join the #d1-open-alpha channel on our Discord External link icon Open external link .

​​ Discussion for the D1 team?

Want to discuss something in long-form?

Open a thread on the Community Forum External link icon Open external link

​​ Problem with these docs?

Noticed something out of date or incorrect with the D1 docs?