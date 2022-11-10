Getting help
We have a few places you can go to get help, depending on the issue you’re facing.
Having a problem with the command line?
Getting unexpected errors when using wrangler?
You can report issues in the wrangler2 Github repository.
Need help getting started?
Want to get help from other members of the community building things on D1?
Join the
#d1-open-alpha channel on our Discord.
Discussion for the D1 team?
Want to discuss something in long-form?
Open a thread on the Community Forum
Problem with these docs?
Noticed something out of date or incorrect with the D1 docs?
You can report issues with the documentation in the cloudflare-docs Github repository