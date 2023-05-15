Cloudflare Docs
Wrangler Support

Wrangler is our command-line tool for configuring, building and deploying applications with Cloudflare developer products. Use Wrangler to manipulate your Constellation projects and machine-learning models or search for verified models in our catalog.

​​ Installation

Wrangler for Constellation is still in Beta. To install Wrangler, run:

$ npm install [email protected] --save-dev

Test Wrangler with npx:

$ npx wrangler constellation
wrangler constellation


🤖 Interact with Constellation models


Commands:
  wrangler constellation project  Manage your projects
  wrangler constellation model    Manage your models
  wrangler constellation catalog  Check the curated model catalog
  wrangler constellation runtime  Check the suported runtimes


Flags:
  -j, --experimental-json-config  Experimental: Support wrangler.json  [boolean]
  -c, --config                    Path to .toml configuration file  [string]
  -e, --env                       Environment to use for operations and .env files  [string]
  -h, --help                      Show help  [boolean]
  -v, --version                   Show version number  [boolean]

​​ Manage Projects

Use Wrangler to list, create or delete your projects.

$ npx wrangler constellation project --help
wrangler constellation project


Manage your projects


Commands:
  wrangler constellation project list                     List your projects
  wrangler constellation project create <name> <runtime>  Create project
  wrangler constellation project delete <name>            Delete project

Create a project

$ npx wrangler constellation project create "mldemo" ONNX

List your projects

$ npx wrangler constellation project list


┌──────────────────────────────────────┬────────┬─────────┬─────────────────────────────┬─────────────┐
id                                   │ name   │ runtime │ created_at                  │ model_count │
├──────────────────────────────────────┼────────┼─────────┼─────────────────────────────┼─────────────┤
│ 06123bab-a5d8-4b63-90bd-52ebbfbc2ed1 │ mldemo │ ONNX    │ 2023-05-04T18:00:45.973211Z │ 0
└──────────────────────────────────────┴────────┴─────────┴─────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘

Delete a project

$ npx wrangler constellation project delete "mldemo"


About to delete Project 'mldemo' (06173b0b-e5d8-4b64-90bd-53efffbc2ed5).
✔ Ok to proceed? … yes
Deleting...
Deleted 'mldemo' successfully.

​​ Manage Models

You can use Wrangler to list, create or delete your models.

$ npx wrangler constellation model --help
wrangler constellation model


Manage your models


Commands:
  wrangler constellation model upload <projectName> <modelName> <modelFile>  Upload a model for an existing project
  wrangler constellation model list <projectName>                            List models of a project
  wrangler constellation model delete <projectName> <modelName>              Delete a model of a project

Upload a model

Let’s upload the SqueezeNet1.1 CNN model to our project.

$ npx wrangler constellation model upload "mldemo" "squeezenet11" squeezenet1.1.onnx


✅ Successfully uploaded Model "squeezenet11"!

List models

You can list the models in a project.

$ npx wrangler constellation model list "mldemo"


┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────────────┐
id                                   │ project_id                           │ name         │ description │ created_at                  │
├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤
│ eaf22e20-3886-4387-bfa3-b1670aac8aaf │ 06123bab-a5d8-4b63-90bd-52ebbfbc2ed1 │ squeezenet11 │             │ 2023-05-05T10:55:31.014061Z │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘

Delete model

You can delete a model in a project.

$ npx wrangler constellation model delete  "mldemo" "squeezenet11"


About to delete Model 'squeezenet11' (eaf22e20-3886-4387-bfa3-b1670aac8aaf).
✔ Ok to proceed? … yes
Deleting...
Deleted 'squeezenet11' successfully.

​​ Access the catalog

The catalog has ready-to-use pre-verified models for our supported runtimes that you can start using in any script without additional configurations. Review the following commands on how you interact with the catalog from Wrangler.

List catalog models

You can list the models in a project.

$ npx wrangler constellation catalog list


┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────┐
│ project_id                           │ project_name         │ project_runtime │ models        │
├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┤
│ b162a29d-0a6d-4155-bedf-54a01fc8d0ef │ image-classification │ ONNX            │ squeezenet1_1 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┘

​​ Bindings

To deploy a Constellation Worker, you must declare one or more bindings for the Constellation projects you want to use in your wrangler.toml configuration file.

wrangler.toml
# Top-level configuration

name = "my-worker"

main = "src/index.js"

compatibility_date = "2022-07-12"



workers_dev = false

route = { pattern = "example.org/*", zone_name = "example.org" }



constellation = [
    {binding = 'AI', project_id = '9d478427-dea6-4988-9b16-f6f8888d974c'},
    {binding = 'SENTIMENT_AI', project_id = '8128ac62-0010-5441-beaf-c001e1ee5939'}

]