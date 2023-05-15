Wrangler Support
Wrangler is our command-line tool for configuring, building and deploying applications with Cloudflare developer products. Use Wrangler to manipulate your Constellation projects and machine-learning models or search for verified models in our catalog.
Installation
Wrangler for Constellation is still in Beta. To install Wrangler, run:
$ npm install [email protected] --save-dev
Test Wrangler with npx:
$ npx wrangler constellationwrangler constellation
🤖 Interact with Constellation models
Commands: wrangler constellation project Manage your projects wrangler constellation model Manage your models wrangler constellation catalog Check the curated model catalog wrangler constellation runtime Check the suported runtimes
Flags: -j, --experimental-json-config Experimental: Support wrangler.json [boolean] -c, --config Path to .toml configuration file [string] -e, --env Environment to use for operations and .env files [string] -h, --help Show help [boolean] -v, --version Show version number [boolean]
Manage Projects
Use Wrangler to list, create or delete your projects.
$ npx wrangler constellation project --helpwrangler constellation project
Manage your projects
Commands: wrangler constellation project list List your projects wrangler constellation project create <name> <runtime> Create project wrangler constellation project delete <name> Delete project
Create a project
$ npx wrangler constellation project create "mldemo" ONNX
List your projects
$ npx wrangler constellation project list
┌──────────────────────────────────────┬────────┬─────────┬─────────────────────────────┬─────────────┐│ id │ name │ runtime │ created_at │ model_count │├──────────────────────────────────────┼────────┼─────────┼─────────────────────────────┼─────────────┤│ 06123bab-a5d8-4b63-90bd-52ebbfbc2ed1 │ mldemo │ ONNX │ 2023-05-04T18:00:45.973211Z │ 0 │└──────────────────────────────────────┴────────┴─────────┴─────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘
Delete a project
$ npx wrangler constellation project delete "mldemo"
About to delete Project 'mldemo' (06173b0b-e5d8-4b64-90bd-53efffbc2ed5).✔ Ok to proceed? … yesDeleting...Deleted 'mldemo' successfully.
Manage Models
You can use Wrangler to list, create or delete your models.
$ npx wrangler constellation model --helpwrangler constellation model
Manage your models
Commands: wrangler constellation model upload <projectName> <modelName> <modelFile> Upload a model for an existing project wrangler constellation model list <projectName> List models of a project wrangler constellation model delete <projectName> <modelName> Delete a model of a project
Upload a model
Let’s upload the SqueezeNet1.1 CNN model to our project.
$ npx wrangler constellation model upload "mldemo" "squeezenet11" squeezenet1.1.onnx
✅ Successfully uploaded Model "squeezenet11"!
List models
You can list the models in a project.
$ npx wrangler constellation model list "mldemo"
┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────────────┐│ id │ project_id │ name │ description │ created_at │├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤│ eaf22e20-3886-4387-bfa3-b1670aac8aaf │ 06123bab-a5d8-4b63-90bd-52ebbfbc2ed1 │ squeezenet11 │ │ 2023-05-05T10:55:31.014061Z │└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘
Delete model
You can delete a model in a project.
$ npx wrangler constellation model delete "mldemo" "squeezenet11"
About to delete Model 'squeezenet11' (eaf22e20-3886-4387-bfa3-b1670aac8aaf).✔ Ok to proceed? … yesDeleting...Deleted 'squeezenet11' successfully.
Access the catalog
The catalog has ready-to-use pre-verified models for our supported runtimes that you can start using in any script without additional configurations. Review the following commands on how you interact with the catalog from Wrangler.
List catalog models
You can list the models in a project.
$ npx wrangler constellation catalog list
┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────┐│ project_id │ project_name │ project_runtime │ models │├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┤│ b162a29d-0a6d-4155-bedf-54a01fc8d0ef │ image-classification │ ONNX │ squeezenet1_1 │└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┘
Bindings
To deploy a Constellation Worker, you must declare one or more bindings for the Constellation projects you want to use in your
wrangler.toml configuration file.
wrangler.toml
# Top-level configuration
name = "my-worker"
main = "src/index.js"
compatibility_date = "2022-07-12"
workers_dev = false
route = { pattern = "example.org/*", zone_name = "example.org" }
constellation = [ {binding = 'AI', project_id = '9d478427-dea6-4988-9b16-f6f8888d974c'}, {binding = 'SENTIMENT_AI', project_id = '8128ac62-0010-5441-beaf-c001e1ee5939'}
]