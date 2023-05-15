Wrangler Support

Wrangler is our command-line tool for configuring, building and deploying applications with Cloudflare developer products. Use Wrangler to manipulate your Constellation projects and machine-learning models or search for verified models in our catalog.

Wrangler for Constellation is still in Beta. To install Wrangler, run:

Test Wrangler with npx External link icon Open external link :

$ npx wrangler constellation wrangler constellation 🤖 Interact with Constellation models Commands: wrangler constellation project Manage your projects wrangler constellation model Manage your models wrangler constellation catalog Check the curated model catalog wrangler constellation runtime Check the suported runtimes Flags: -j, --experimental-json-config Experimental: Support wrangler.json [ boolean ] -c, --config Path to .toml configuration file [ string ] -e, --env Environment to use for operations and .env files [ string ] -h, --help Show help [ boolean ] -v, --version Show version number [ boolean ]

​​ Manage Projects

Use Wrangler to list, create or delete your projects.

$ npx wrangler constellation project --help wrangler constellation project Manage your projects Commands: wrangler constellation project list List your projects wrangler constellation project create < name > < runtime > Create project wrangler constellation project delete < name > Delete project

Create a project

$ npx wrangler constellation project create "mldemo" ONNX

List your projects

$ npx wrangler constellation project list ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬────────┬─────────┬─────────────────────────────┬─────────────┐ │ id │ name │ runtime │ created_at │ model_count │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼────────┼─────────┼─────────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ 06123bab-a5d8-4b63-90bd-52ebbfbc2ed1 │ mldemo │ ONNX │ 2023 -05-04T18:00:45.973211Z │ 0 │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴────────┴─────────┴─────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘

Delete a project

$ npx wrangler constellation project delete "mldemo" About to delete Project 'mldemo' ( 06173b0b-e5d8-4b64-90bd-53efffbc2ed5 ) . ✔ Ok to proceed? … yes Deleting .. . Deleted 'mldemo' successfully.

​​ Manage Models

You can use Wrangler to list, create or delete your models.

$ npx wrangler constellation model --help wrangler constellation model Manage your models Commands: wrangler constellation model upload < projectName > < modelName > < modelFile > Upload a model for an existing project wrangler constellation model list < projectName > List models of a project wrangler constellation model delete < projectName > < modelName > Delete a model of a project

Upload a model

Let’s upload the SqueezeNet1.1 CNN model External link icon Open external link to our project.

$ npx wrangler constellation model upload "mldemo" "squeezenet11" squeezenet1.1.onnx ✅ Successfully uploaded Model "squeezenet11" !

List models

You can list the models in a project.

$ npx wrangler constellation model list "mldemo" ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ id │ project_id │ name │ description │ created_at │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ eaf22e20-3886-4387-bfa3-b1670aac8aaf │ 06123bab-a5d8-4b63-90bd-52ebbfbc2ed1 │ squeezenet11 │ │ 2023 -05-05T10:55:31.014061Z │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘

Delete model

You can delete a model in a project.

$ npx wrangler constellation model delete "mldemo" "squeezenet11" About to delete Model 'squeezenet11' ( eaf22e20-3886-4387-bfa3-b1670aac8aaf ) . ✔ Ok to proceed? … yes Deleting .. . Deleted 'squeezenet11' successfully.

​​ Access the catalog

The catalog has ready-to-use pre-verified models for our supported runtimes that you can start using in any script without additional configurations. Review the following commands on how you interact with the catalog from Wrangler.

List catalog models

You can list the models in a project.

$ npx wrangler constellation catalog list ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────┐ │ project_id │ project_name │ project_runtime │ models │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┤ │ b162a29d-0a6d-4155-bedf-54a01fc8d0ef │ image-classification │ ONNX │ squeezenet1_1 │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┘

To deploy a Constellation Worker, you must declare one or more bindings for the Constellation projects you want to use in your wrangler.toml configuration file.