Constellation runtimes

Due to innovation in the AI space, there are various machine learning, AI tools and frameworks being improved or emerging. Constellation was designed to support multiple machine learning (ML) runtimes at its core.

Our vision is to support multiple runtimes over time. Currently, we only support the ONNX Runtime, but we are exploring and researching others. XGBoost External link icon Open external link is in the final stages of testing.

Key Name Description ONNX ONNX Runtime Cross-platform machine-learning model accelerator. ONNX Runtime can be used with converted models from PyTorch, Tensorflow/Keras, TFLite, scikit-learn, and other frameworks.

Use Wrangler to list the models Cloudflare supports:

$ npx wrangler constellation runtime list ┌──────┐ │ name │ ├──────┤ │ ONNX │ └──────┘

​​ Supported runtimes

Constellation supports the ONNX Runtime External link icon Open external link . The Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) is an ecosystem supported by multiple technology companies and research organizations, defines open standards for machine learning, and makes open-source software for AI.

