Constellation client API
The Constellation client API allows developers to interact with the inference engine using the models configured for each project. Inference is the process of running data inputs on a machine-learning model and generating an output, or otherwise known as a prediction.
Before you use the Constellation client API, you need to:
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
- Enable Constellation by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Workers & Pages > Constellation.
- Create a Constellation project and configure the binding.
- Import the
@cloudflare/constellationlibrary in your code:
import { Tensor, run } from "@cloudflare/constellation";
Tensor class
Tensors are essentially multidimensional numerical arrays used to represent any kind of data, like a piece of text, an image, or a time series. TensorFlow popularized the use of Tensors in machine learning (hence the name). Other frameworks and runtimes have since followed the same concept.
Constellation also uses Tensors for model input.
Tensors have a data type, a shape, the data, and a name.
export type TensorTypes = "float32" | "float64" | "int32" | "int64" | "string" | "bool";
export type Tensor = { type: TensorTypes; shape: Array<number>; value: Array<any> | Array<Array<any>>; name?: string;
};
type
Defines the type of data represented in the Tensor. Options are:
float32,
float64,
int32,
int64,
string or
bool.
shape
Tensors store multidimensional data. The shape of the data can be a scalar, a vector, a 2D matrix or multiple-axes matrixes. Some examples:
- [] - scalar data
- [3] - vector with 3 elements
- [3, 2] - two-axes 3x2 matrix
- [3, 2, 2] - three-axis 2x2 matrix
Refer to the TensorFlow documentation for more information about shapes.
value
This is tensor’s data. Example tensor values could include:
- scalar: 4
- vector: [1, 2, 3]
- two-axes 3x2 matrix: [[1,2], [2,4], [5,6]]
- three-axes 3x2 matrix [ [[1, 2], [3, 4]], [[5, 6], [7, 8]], [[9, 10], [11, 12]] ]
name
Naming a tensor is optional, it can be a useful key for mapping operations when building the tensor inputs.
Tensor examples
A single string of text
new Tensor( "string", [1, 1], ["_You Could Qualify For A Exclusive Offer."] );
A two-element vector
new Tensor("int32", [2], [1, 2]);
A 3x2 float64 matrix
new Tensor("float64", [3, 2], [ [0.1, 0.2], [0.3, 0.4], [0.5, 0.6] ]);
Methods
await project.run(model, input)
Runs the inference engine on a model and input.
import { Tensor, run } from '@cloudflare/constellation';
const input = [ new Tensor("int32", [2], [1, 2]), new Tensor("float64", [3, 2], [0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6]), new Tensor("string", [1, 2], []),
]
const output = await run(env.PROJECT, modelId, input)
- input is a list of tensors.
- modelId is the model ID inside the project. Use Wrangler to list the model ID associated with your project.