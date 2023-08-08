Petal Length Model
This example runs a petal length model on both the XGBoost and the ONNX runtimes. For more information about the Petal Length model, see the Iris flower data set.
Prerequisites
Before continuing, make sure you have:
Create two new Constellation projects
Generate two new Constellation projects named
petal-length-xgboost and
petal-length-onnx by running the
create command. Then run
list to review the details of your newly created projects:
$ npx wrangler constellation project create "petal-length-xgboost" XGBoost$ npx wrangler constellation project create "petal-length-onnx" ONNX$ npx wrangler constellation project list┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬─────────┐│ id │ name │ runtime │├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┤│ 2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6 │ petal-length-xgboost │ XGBoost ││ 1193053a-9f0a-30a6-a757-30fa73908ef2 │ petal-length-onnx │ ONNX │└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────┘
Create a new Worker
Create a new Worker named
petal-length-worker. You will install Wrangler, the developer platform CLI, for Constellation.
$ mkdir petal-length-worker$ cd petal-length-worker$ npm init -f$ npm install wrangler --save-dev$ npx wrangler init
Answer Wrangler’s configuration questions:
Would you like to use git to manage this Worker?: NWould you like to use TypeScript? YWould you like to install the type definitions for Workers into your package.json?: YWould you like to create a Worker at src/index.ts?: Fetch handlerWould you like us to write your first test with Vitest?: N
Bind your Constellation project to your Worker
In your
petal-length-worker, find your
wrangler.toml file.
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform, such as your Constellation project. Create a binding between your
petal-length-xgboost and
petal-length-onnx Constellation projects and your
petal-length-worker Worker in your
petal-length-worker Worker’s
wrangler.toml configuration file.
Substitute the
project_id with the project IDs you generated after running
npx wrangler constellation project list in Create a new Constellation project:
wrangler.toml
# Top-level configuration
name = "petal-length-worker"
main = "src/index.ts"
compatibility_date = "2023-03-14"
node_compat = true
workers_dev = true
constellation = [ {binding = 'XGBOOST_CLASSIFIER', project_id = '2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6'}, {binding = 'ONNX_CLASSIFIER', project_id = '1193053a-9f0a-30a6-a757-30fa73908ef2'}
]
Install the client API library
In your
petal-length-worker Worker, install the client API library:
$ npm install @cloudflare/constellation --save-dev
Upload models
Upload the Petal Length models for XGBoost and ONNX in your
petal-length-xgboost and
petal-length-onnx Constellation projects:
$ wget https://pub-244e7ff663764dd99f3290aad8ea0ba7.r2.dev/petals.json$ wget https://pub-244e7ff663764dd99f3290aad8ea0ba7.r2.dev/petals.onnx$ npx wrangler constellation model upload "petal-length-xgboost" "petals" petals.json$ npx wrangler constellation model upload "petal-length-onnx" "petals" petals.onnx$ npx wrangler constellation model list "petal-length-xgboost"┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┐│ id │ project_id │ name │├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┤│ 939ac893-5e55-32c0-0223-929edb231929 │ 2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6 │ petals │└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘$ npx wrangler constellation model list "petal-length-onnx"┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┐│ id │ project_id │ name │├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┤│ 12312cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-34r24aa76a39 │ 1193053a-9f0a-30a6-a757-30fa73908ef2 │ petals │└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘
Take note of the
id fields as this will be the model IDs.
Code
With your Worker configured, begin coding in your
petal-length-worker’s
index.ts file.
Replace
939ac893-5e55-32c0-0223-929edb231929 and
12312cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-34r24aa76a39 with your actual model IDs.
src/index.ts
import { Tensor, InferenceSession, TensorType } from "@cloudflare/constellation";
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> { if (request.method == "POST") { let payload: any = await request.json(); const xgboostSession = new InferenceSession( env.XGBOOST_CLASSIFIER, "939ac893-5e55-32c0-0223-929edb231929" ); const onnxSession = new InferenceSession( env.ONNX_CLASSIFIER, "12312cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-34r24aa76a39" );
const tensorInput = new Tensor( TensorType.Float32, Array.prototype.concat(...payload.data), { shape: [payload.batch_size, payload.feature_size] } );
const onnxOutputTensor = Object.values(await onnxSession.run([tensorInput]))[0]; const xgboostOutputTensor = Object.values( await xgboostSession.run({ input: tensorInput }) )[0];
return new Response( JSON.stringify({ xgboost_prob: xgboostOutputTensor.value, onnx_prob: onnxOutputTensor.value, }) ); } return new Response( `try curl http://127.0.0.1:9000 -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"data":[4.8, 3.0, 1.4, 0.1], "batch_size": 1, "feature_size": 4}'` ); },
};
export interface Env { XGBOOST_CLASSIFIER: any; ONNX_CLASSIFIER: any;
}
Test your project
Run
wrangler dev
Start a local server to test your
petal-length-worker Worker by running
wrangler dev:
$ npx wrangler dev --remote⬣ Listening at http://0.0.0.0:8787
To test the models, run the following command:
$ curl http://127.0.0.1:9000 -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"data":[4.8, 3.0, 1.4, 0.1], "batch_size": 1, "feature_size": 4}'{"xgboost_prob":[0.35374999046325684],"onnx_prob":[0.35374999046325684]}
As you can see, you get the predicted values from the XGBoost and the ONNX Petal Length models.
Deploy your project
When you are ready, deploy your Worker:
$ npx wrangler publish
