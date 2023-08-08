Petal Length Model

This example runs a petal length model on both the XGBoost and the ONNX runtimes. For more information about the Petal Length model, see the Iris flower data set External link icon Open external link .

Before continuing, make sure you have:

A Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link .

​​ Create two new Constellation projects

Generate two new Constellation projects named petal-length-xgboost and petal-length-onnx by running the create command. Then run list to review the details of your newly created projects:



$ npx wrangler constellation project create "petal-length-xgboost" XGBoost $ npx wrangler constellation project create "petal-length-onnx" ONNX $ npx wrangler constellation project list ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬─────────┐ │ id │ name │ runtime │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┤ │ 2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6 │ petal-length-xgboost │ XGBoost │ │ 1193053a-9f0a-30a6-a757-30fa73908ef2 │ petal-length-onnx │ ONNX │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────┘

​​ Create a new Worker

Create a new Worker named petal-length-worker . You will install Wrangler, the developer platform CLI, for Constellation.



$ mkdir petal-length-worker $ cd petal-length-worker $ npm init -f $ npm install wrangler --save-dev $ npx wrangler init

Answer Wrangler’s configuration questions:



Would you like to use git to manage this Worker?: N Would you like to use TypeScript? Y Would you like to install the type definitions for Workers into your package.json?: Y Would you like to create a Worker at src/index.ts?: Fetch handler Would you like us to write your first test with Vitest?: N

​​ Bind your Constellation project to your Worker

In your petal-length-worker , find your wrangler.toml file.

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform, such as your Constellation project. Create a binding between your petal-length-xgboost and petal-length-onnx Constellation projects and your petal-length-worker Worker in your petal-length-worker Worker’s wrangler.toml configuration file.

Substitute the project_id with the project IDs you generated after running npx wrangler constellation project list in Create a new Constellation project:

wrangler.toml name = "petal-length-worker" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-03-14" node_compat = true workers_dev = true constellation = [ { binding = 'XGBOOST_CLASSIFIER' , project_id = '2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6' } , { binding = 'ONNX_CLASSIFIER' , project_id = '1193053a-9f0a-30a6-a757-30fa73908ef2' } ]

​​ Install the client API library

In your petal-length-worker Worker, install the client API library:



$ npm install @cloudflare/constellation --save-dev

​​ Upload models

Upload the Petal Length models for XGBoost and ONNX in your petal-length-xgboost and petal-length-onnx Constellation projects:



$ wget https://pub-244e7ff663764dd99f3290aad8ea0ba7.r2.dev/petals.json $ wget https://pub-244e7ff663764dd99f3290aad8ea0ba7.r2.dev/petals.onnx $ npx wrangler constellation model upload "petal-length-xgboost" "petals" petals.json $ npx wrangler constellation model upload "petal-length-onnx" "petals" petals.onnx $ npx wrangler constellation model list "petal-length-xgboost" ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┐ │ id │ project_id │ name │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┤ │ 939ac893-5e55-32c0-0223-929edb231929 │ 2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6 │ petals │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘ $ npx wrangler constellation model list "petal-length-onnx" ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┐ │ id │ project_id │ name │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┤ │ 12312cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-34r24aa76a39 │ 1193053a-9f0a-30a6-a757-30fa73908ef2 │ petals │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘

Take note of the id fields as this will be the model IDs.

With your Worker configured, begin coding in your petal-length-worker ’s index.ts file.

Replace 939ac893-5e55-32c0-0223-929edb231929 and 12312cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-34r24aa76a39 with your actual model IDs.

src/index.ts import { Tensor , InferenceSession , TensorType } from "@cloudflare/constellation" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method == "POST" ) { let payload : any = await request . json ( ) ; const xgboostSession = new InferenceSession ( env . XGBOOST_CLASSIFIER , "939ac893-5e55-32c0-0223-929edb231929" ) ; const onnxSession = new InferenceSession ( env . ONNX_CLASSIFIER , "12312cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-34r24aa76a39" ) ; const tensorInput = new Tensor ( TensorType . Float32 , Array . prototype . concat ( ... payload . data ) , { shape : [ payload . batch_size , payload . feature_size ] } ) ; const onnxOutputTensor = Object . values ( await onnxSession . run ( [ tensorInput ] ) ) [ 0 ] ; const xgboostOutputTensor = Object . values ( await xgboostSession . run ( { input : tensorInput } ) ) [ 0 ] ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { xgboost_prob : xgboostOutputTensor . value , onnx_prob : onnxOutputTensor . value , } ) ) ; } return new Response ( ` try curl http://127.0.0.1:9000 -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"data":[4.8, 3.0, 1.4, 0.1], "batch_size": 1, "feature_size": 4}' ` ) ; } , } ; export interface Env { XGBOOST_CLASSIFIER : any ; ONNX_CLASSIFIER : any ; }

​​ Test your project

​​ Run wrangler dev

Start a local server to test your petal-length-worker Worker by running wrangler dev :



$ npx wrangler dev --remote ⬣ Listening at http://0.0.0.0:8787

If you’re still using Wrangler v2 then run:

$ npx wrangler dev ⬣ Listening at http://0.0.0.0:8787

To test the models, run the following command:



$ curl http://127.0.0.1:9000 -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"data":[4.8, 3.0, 1.4, 0.1], "batch_size": 1, "feature_size": 4}' {"xgboost_prob":[0.35374999046325684],"onnx_prob":[0.35374999046325684]}

As you can see, you get the predicted values from the XGBoost and the ONNX Petal Length models.

​​ Deploy your project

When you are ready, deploy your Worker:



$ npx wrangler publish

​​ Related resources