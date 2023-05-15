Make your first Constellation Worker
In this guide, you will build an image classification application powered by a Constellation inference engine and the SqueezeNet 1.1 ONNX model. SqueezeNet is an image classifier which can accurately predict what object is present in an image. It is a small Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) which achieves AlexNet-level accuracy on ImageNet with 50 times fewer parameters.
Prerequisites
Before continuing, make sure you have:
Create a new Constellation project
Generate a new Constellation project named
image-classifier by running the
create command. Then run
list to review the details of your newly created project:
$ npx wrangler constellation project create "image-classifier" ONNX$ npx wrangler constellation project list
┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬─────────┐│ id │ name │ runtime │├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┤│ 2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6 │ image-classifier │ ONNX │└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────┘
Create a new Worker
Create a new Worker named
image-classifier-worker. You will install Wrangler, the developer platform CLI, for Constellation which is still in beta.
$ mkdir image-classifier-worker$ cd image-classifier-worker$ npm init -f$ npm install [email protected] --save-dev$ npx wrangler init
Answer Wrangler’s configuration questions:
Would you like to use git to manage this Worker?: NWould you like to use TypeScript? YWould you like to install the type definitions for Workers into your package.json?: YWould you like to create a Worker at src/index.ts?: Fetch handlerWould you like us to write your first test with Vitest?: N
Bind your Constellation project to your Worker
In your
image-classifier-worker, find your
wrangler.toml file.
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform, such as Constellation. Create a binding between your
image-classifier Constellation project and your
image-classifier-worker Worker in your
image-classifier-worker Worker’s
wrangler.toml configuration file.
Substitute the
project_id with the project ID generated after running
npx wrangler constellation project list in Create a new Constellation project:
wrangler.toml
# Top-level configuration
name = "image-classifier-worker"
main = "src/index.ts"
node_compat = true
workers_dev = true
compatibility_date = "2023-05-14"
constellation = [ {binding = 'CLASSIFIER', project_id = '2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6'},
]
Install the client API library
In your
image-classifier-worker Worker, install the client API library:
$ npm install @cloudflare/constellation --save-dev
Upload model
Upload the pre-trained SqueezeNet 1.1 ONNX model to your
image-classifier Constellation project:
$ wget https://github.com/microsoft/onnxjs-demo/raw/master/docs/squeezenet1_1.onnx$ npx wrangler constellation model upload "image-classifier" "squeezenet11" squeezenet1_1.onnx$ npx wrangler constellation model list "image-classifier"
┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┐│ id │ project_id │ name │├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┤│ 297f3cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-224876a76a39 │ 2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6 │ squeezenet11 │└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘
Take note of the
id field as this will be the model ID.
Download Imagenet classes
The SqueezeNet model was trained on top of the Imagenet dataset. Make a new
src folder in your
image-classifier-worker project directory. Then download the the list of 1,000 image classes that SqueezeNet was trained for:
$ mkdir src$ wget -O src/imagenet.ts \ https://raw.githubusercontent.com/microsoft/onnxjs-demo/master/src/data/imagenet.ts
Install modules
In your
image-classifier-worker Worker, install pngjs, a PNG decoder, and string-to-stream:
$ npm install string-to-stream --save-dev$ npm install pngjs --save-dev
Code
With your Worker configured, begin coding in your
image-classifier-worker’s
index.ts file.
The following script gets a PNG file upload from the request, decodes the image to RGB raw bitmaps, constructs a 3D tensor with the input data, runs the SqueezeNet model, maps the top predictions to the ImagetNet human-readable classes and returns the strongest one in a JSON object.
Replace
297f3cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-224876a76a39 with your actual model ID.
src/index.ts
import str from "string-to-stream";
import { PNG } from "pngjs/browser";
import { imagenetClasses } from "./imagenet";
import { Tensor, run } from "@cloudflare/constellation";
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> { const formData = await request.formData(); const file = formData.get("file") as unknown as File; if (file) { const data = await file.arrayBuffer(); const result = await processImage(env, data); return new Response(JSON.stringify(result)); } else { return new Response("nothing to see here"); } },
};
async function processImage(env: Env, data: ArrayBuffer) { let result;
const input = await decodeImage(data).catch((err) => { result = err; });
if (input) { const tensorInput = new Tensor("float32", [1, 3, 224, 224], input);
const output = await run( env.CLASSIFIER, // Replace this with your actual model ID generated when you created your Constellation project "297f3cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-224876a76a39", tensorInput );
const predictions = output.squeezenet0_flatten0_reshape0.value; const softmaxResult = softmax(predictions); const results = topClasses(softmaxResult, 5);
result = results[0]; }
return result;
}
/* The model expects input images normalized in the same way, i.e. mini-batches of 3-channel RGB images of shape (N x 3 x H x W), where N is the batch size, and H and W are expected to be 224. */
async function decodeImage( buffer: ArrayBuffer, width: number = 224, height: number = 224
): Promise<any> { return new Promise(async (ok, err) => { // convert string to stream const stream: any = str(buffer as unknown as string);
stream .pipe( new PNG({ filterType: 4, }) ) .on("parsed", function (this: any) { if (this.width != width || this.height != height) { err({ err: `expected width to be ${width}x${height}, given ${this.width}x${this.height}`, }); } else { const [redArray, greenArray, blueArray] = new Array( new Array<number>(), new Array<number>(), new Array<number>() );
for (let i = 0; i < this.data.length; i += 4) { redArray.push(this.data[i] / 255.0); greenArray.push(this.data[i + 1] / 255.0); blueArray.push(this.data[i + 2] / 255.0); // skip data[i + 3] to filter out the alpha channel }
const transposedData = redArray .concat(greenArray) .concat(blueArray); ok(transposedData); } }) .on("error", function (error: any) { err({ err: error.toString() }); }); });
}
// Refer to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Softmax_function
// Transforms values to between 0 and 1
// The sum of all outputs generated by softmax is 1.
function softmax(resultArray: number[]): any { const largestNumber = Math.max(...resultArray); const sumOfExp = resultArray .map((resultItem) => Math.exp(resultItem - largestNumber)) .reduce((prevNumber, currentNumber) => prevNumber + currentNumber); return resultArray.map((resultValue) => { return Math.exp(resultValue - largestNumber) / sumOfExp; });
}
/* Get the top n classes from ImagetNet */
export function topClasses(classProbabilities: any, n = 5) { const probabilities = ArrayBuffer.isView(classProbabilities) ? Array.prototype.slice.call(classProbabilities) : classProbabilities;
const sorted = probabilities .map((prob: any, index: number) => [prob, index]) .sort((a: Array<number>, b: Array<number>) => { return a[0] == b[0] ? 0 : a[0] > b[0] ? -1 : 1; });
const top = sorted.slice(0, n).map((probIndex: Array<number>) => { const iClass = imagenetClasses[probIndex[1]]; return { id: iClass[0], index: parseInt(probIndex[1].toString(), 10), name: iClass[1].replace(/_/g, " "), probability: probIndex[0], }; });
return top;
}
export interface Env { CLASSIFIER: any;
}
Test your project
Download test images
In your
image-classifier-worker directory, download some test
224x
244 PNG images you can use for tests.
$ wget https://imagedelivery.net/WPOeHKUnTTahhk4F5twuvg/8b78a6fb-44ac-4a97-121b-fb8f47f1e000/public -O cat.png$ wget https://imagedelivery.net/WPOeHKUnTTahhk4F5twuvg/05c265ae-d3c0-4114-208b-a2d7709cc100/public -O house.png$ wget https://imagedelivery.net/WPOeHKUnTTahhk4F5twuvg/4152ee23-f9af-4b21-a636-600e33883400/public -O mountain.png
Run
wrangler dev
Start a local server to test your
image-classifier-worker Worker by running
wrangler dev:
$ npx wrangler dev⬣ Listening at http://0.0.0.0:8787
To classify some test images, run the following commands in your
image-classifier-worker Worker:
$ curl http://0.0.0.0:8787 -F file=@cat.png{"id":"n02124075","index":285,"name":"Egyptian cat","probability":0.5356272459030151}
$ curl http://0.0.0.0:8787 -F file=@house.png{"id":"n03028079","index":497,"name":"church","probability":0.5730999112129211}
$ curl http://0.0.0.0:8787 -F file=@mountain.png{"id":"n09246464","index":972,"name":"cliff","probability":0.37886714935302734}
Your image classifier is ready. Run it through other
224x
244 PNG images of your own and review the results.
Deploy your project
When you are ready, deploy your Worker:
$ npx wrangler publish
Your Worker reads an image from the request, decodes it into a multidimensional
float32 tensor (right now we only decode PNGs, but we can add other formats), feeds it to the SqueezeNet model running in Constellation, gets the results, matches them with the ImageNet classes list, and returns the human-readable tags for the image.
