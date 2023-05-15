Make your first Constellation Worker

In this guide, you will build an image classification External link icon Open external link application powered by a Constellation inference engine and the SqueezeNet 1.1 External link icon Open external link ONNX model. SqueezeNet is an image classifier which can accurately predict what object is present in an image. It is a small Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) which achieves AlexNet-level accuracy on ImageNet with 50 times fewer parameters.

Before continuing, make sure you have:

A Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link .

​​ Create a new Constellation project

Generate a new Constellation project named image-classifier by running the create command. Then run list to review the details of your newly created project:

$ npx wrangler constellation project create "image-classifier" ONNX $ npx wrangler constellation project list ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┬─────────┐ │ id │ name │ runtime │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────┼─────────┤ │ 2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6 │ image-classifier │ ONNX │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────┘

​​ Create a new Worker

Create a new Worker named image-classifier-worker . You will install Wrangler, the developer platform CLI, for Constellation which is still in beta.

$ mkdir image-classifier-worker $ cd image-classifier-worker $ npm init -f $ npm install [email protected] --save-dev $ npx wrangler init

Answer Wrangler’s configuration questions:

Would you like to use git to manage this Worker?: N Would you like to use TypeScript? Y Would you like to install the type definitions for Workers into your package.json?: Y Would you like to create a Worker at src/index.ts?: Fetch handler Would you like us to write your first test with Vitest?: N

​​ Bind your Constellation project to your Worker

In your image-classifier-worker , find your wrangler.toml file.

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform, such as Constellation. Create a binding between your image-classifier Constellation project and your image-classifier-worker Worker in your image-classifier-worker Worker’s wrangler.toml configuration file.

Substitute the project_id with the project ID generated after running npx wrangler constellation project list in Create a new Constellation project:

wrangler.toml name = "image-classifier-worker" main = "src/index.ts" node_compat = true workers_dev = true compatibility_date = "2023-05-14" constellation = [ { binding = 'CLASSIFIER' , project_id = '2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6' } , ]

​​ Install the client API library

In your image-classifier-worker Worker, install the client API library:

$ npm install @cloudflare/constellation --save-dev

​​ Upload model

Upload the pre-trained SqueezeNet 1.1 External link icon Open external link ONNX model to your image-classifier Constellation project:

$ wget https://github.com/microsoft/onnxjs-demo/raw/master/docs/squeezenet1_1.onnx $ npx wrangler constellation model upload "image-classifier" "squeezenet11" squeezenet1_1.onnx $ npx wrangler constellation model list "image-classifier" ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────┬──────────────┐ │ id │ project_id │ name │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┼──────────────┤ │ 297f3cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-224876a76a39 │ 2193053a-af0a-40a6-b757-00fa73908ef6 │ squeezenet11 │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘

Take note of the id field as this will be the model ID.

​​ Download Imagenet classes

The SqueezeNet model was trained on top of the Imagenet External link icon Open external link dataset. Make a new src folder in your image-classifier-worker project directory. Then download the the list of 1,000 image classes that SqueezeNet was trained for:

$ mkdir src $ wget -O src/imagenet.ts \ https://raw.githubusercontent.com/microsoft/onnxjs-demo/master/src/data/imagenet.ts

​​ Install modules

In your image-classifier-worker Worker, install pngjs External link icon Open external link , a PNG decoder, and string-to-stream External link icon Open external link :

$ npm install string-to-stream --save-dev $ npm install pngjs --save-dev

With your Worker configured, begin coding in your image-classifier-worker ’s index.ts file.

The following script gets a PNG file upload from the request, decodes the image to RGB raw bitmaps, constructs a 3D tensor with the input data, runs the SqueezeNet model, maps the top predictions to the ImagetNet human-readable classes and returns the strongest one in a JSON object.

Replace 297f3cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-224876a76a39 with your actual model ID.

src/index.ts import str from "string-to-stream" ; import { PNG } from "pngjs/browser" ; import { imagenetClasses } from "./imagenet" ; import { Tensor , run } from "@cloudflare/constellation" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const formData = await request . formData ( ) ; const file = formData . get ( "file" ) as unknown as File ; if ( file ) { const data = await file . arrayBuffer ( ) ; const result = await processImage ( env , data ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( result ) ) ; } else { return new Response ( "nothing to see here" ) ; } } , } ; async function processImage ( env : Env , data : ArrayBuffer ) { let result ; const input = await decodeImage ( data ) . catch ( ( err ) => { result = err ; } ) ; if ( input ) { const tensorInput = new Tensor ( "float32" , [ 1 , 3 , 224 , 224 ] , input ) ; const output = await run ( env . CLASSIFIER , "297f3cda-5e55-33c0-8ffe-224876a76a39" , tensorInput ) ; const predictions = output . squeezenet0_flatten0_reshape0 . value ; const softmaxResult = softmax ( predictions ) ; const results = topClasses ( softmaxResult , 5 ) ; result = results [ 0 ] ; } return result ; } async function decodeImage ( buffer : ArrayBuffer , width : number = 224 , height : number = 224 ) : Promise < any > { return new Promise ( async ( ok , err ) => { const stream : any = str ( buffer as unknown as string ) ; stream . pipe ( new PNG ( { filterType : 4 , } ) ) . on ( "parsed" , function ( this : any ) { if ( this . width != width || this . height != height ) { err ( { err : ` expected width to be ${ width } x ${ height } , given ${ this . width } x ${ this . height } ` , } ) ; } else { const [ redArray , greenArray , blueArray ] = new Array ( new Array < number > ( ) , new Array < number > ( ) , new Array < number > ( ) ) ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < this . data . length ; i += 4 ) { redArray . push ( this . data [ i ] / 255.0 ) ; greenArray . push ( this . data [ i + 1 ] / 255.0 ) ; blueArray . push ( this . data [ i + 2 ] / 255.0 ) ; } const transposedData = redArray . concat ( greenArray ) . concat ( blueArray ) ; ok ( transposedData ) ; } } ) . on ( "error" , function ( error : any ) { err ( { err : error . toString ( ) } ) ; } ) ; } ) ; } function softmax ( resultArray : number [ ] ) : any { const largestNumber = Math . max ( ... resultArray ) ; const sumOfExp = resultArray . map ( ( resultItem ) => Math . exp ( resultItem - largestNumber ) ) . reduce ( ( prevNumber , currentNumber ) => prevNumber + currentNumber ) ; return resultArray . map ( ( resultValue ) => { return Math . exp ( resultValue - largestNumber ) / sumOfExp ; } ) ; } export function topClasses ( classProbabilities : any , n = 5 ) { const probabilities = ArrayBuffer . isView ( classProbabilities ) ? Array . prototype . slice . call ( classProbabilities ) : classProbabilities ; const sorted = probabilities . map ( ( prob : any , index : number ) => [ prob , index ] ) . sort ( ( a : Array < number > , b : Array < number > ) => { return a [ 0 ] == b [ 0 ] ? 0 : a [ 0 ] > b [ 0 ] ? - 1 : 1 ; } ) ; const top = sorted . slice ( 0 , n ) . map ( ( probIndex : Array < number > ) => { const iClass = imagenetClasses [ probIndex [ 1 ] ] ; return { id : iClass [ 0 ] , index : parseInt ( probIndex [ 1 ] . toString ( ) , 10 ) , name : iClass [ 1 ] . replace ( / _ / g , " " ) , probability : probIndex [ 0 ] , } ; } ) ; return top ; } export interface Env { CLASSIFIER : any ; }

​​ Test your project

​​ Download test images

In your image-classifier-worker directory, download some test 224 x 244 PNG images you can use for tests.

$ wget https://imagedelivery.net/WPOeHKUnTTahhk4F5twuvg/8b78a6fb-44ac-4a97-121b-fb8f47f1e000/public -O cat.png $ wget https://imagedelivery.net/WPOeHKUnTTahhk4F5twuvg/05c265ae-d3c0-4114-208b-a2d7709cc100/public -O house.png $ wget https://imagedelivery.net/WPOeHKUnTTahhk4F5twuvg/4152ee23-f9af-4b21-a636-600e33883400/public -O mountain.png

​​ Run wrangler dev

Start a local server to test your image-classifier-worker Worker by running wrangler dev :

$ npx wrangler dev ⬣ Listening at http://0.0.0.0:8787

To classify some test images, run the following commands in your image-classifier-worker Worker:

$ curl http://0.0.0.0:8787 -F file = @cat.png { "id" : "n02124075" , "index" :285, "name" : "Egyptian cat" , "probability" :0.5356272459030151 } $ curl http://0.0.0.0:8787 -F file = @house.png { "id" : "n03028079" , "index" :497, "name" : "church" , "probability" :0.5730999112129211 } $ curl http://0.0.0.0:8787 -F file = @mountain.png { "id" : "n09246464" , "index" :972, "name" : "cliff" , "probability" :0.37886714935302734 }

Your image classifier is ready. Run it through other 224 x 244 PNG images of your own and review the results.

​​ Deploy your project

When you are ready, deploy your Worker:

$ npx wrangler publish

Your Worker reads an image from the request, decodes it into a multidimensional float32 tensor (right now we only decode PNGs, but we can add other formats), feeds it to the SqueezeNet model running in Constellation, gets the results, matches them with the ImageNet classes list, and returns the human-readable tags for the image.

