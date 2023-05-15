Constellation
Beta
Run machine learning models with Cloudflare Workers.
Constellation allows you to run fast, low-latency inference tasks on pre-trained machine learning models natively on Cloudflare Workers. It supports some of the most popular machine learning (ML) and AI runtimes and multiple classes of models.
Cloudflare provides a curated list of verified models, or you can train and upload your own.
Functionality you can deploy to your application with Constellation:
- Image or audio classification
- Object detection
- Anomaly detection
- Text translation, summarization, or similarity analysis
- Natural language processing (NLP)
- Sentiment analysis
- Speech recognition (or text to speech)
- Question answering
Make your first Constellation Worker
Use Constellation from a Cloudflare Worker.