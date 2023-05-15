Cloudflare Docs
Constellation
Cloudflare Docs
Constellation
GitHub icon
Visit Constellation on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Constellation

Constellation

Beta
Run machine learning models with Cloudflare Workers.

Constellation allows you to run fast, low-latency inference tasks on pre-trained machine learning models natively on Cloudflare Workers. It supports some of the most popular machine learning (ML) and AI runtimes and multiple classes of models.

Cloudflare provides a curated list of verified models, or you can train and upload your own.

Functionality you can deploy to your application with Constellation:

  • Image or audio classification
  • Object detection
  • Anomaly detection
  • Text translation, summarization, or similarity analysis
  • Natural language processing (NLP)
  • Sentiment analysis
  • Speech recognition (or text to speech)
  • Question answering

​​ Make your first Constellation Worker

Use Constellation from a Cloudflare Worker.

Make your first Constellation Worker

​​ More resources

Developer Discord
Connect with the Workers community on Discord to ask questions, show what you are building, and discuss the platform with other developers.
@CloudflareDev
Follow @CloudflareDev on Twitter to learn about product announcements, and what is new in Cloudflare Workers.