Constellation Beta

Run machine learning models with Cloudflare Workers.

Constellation allows you to run fast, low-latency inference tasks on pre-trained machine learning models natively on Cloudflare Workers. It supports some of the most popular machine learning (ML) and AI runtimes and multiple classes of models.

Cloudflare provides a curated list of verified models, or you can train and upload your own.

Functionality you can deploy to your application with Constellation:

Image or audio classification

Object detection

Anomaly detection

Text translation, summarization, or similarity analysis

Natural language processing (NLP)

Sentiment analysis

Speech recognition (or text to speech)

Question answering

​​ Make your first Constellation Worker

Use Constellation from a Cloudflare Worker. Make your first Constellation Worker