Appliance operations

You can restart, reboot, or shut down a Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) from the dashboard or via API. Operations are asynchronous — the appliance executes them the next time it checks in.
|Operation
|Effect
|Restart
|Restart managed services. Purges temporary and (optionally) persistent state.
|Reboot
|Power cycle the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. Re-applies configuration starting from scratch.
|Shutdown
|Power off the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. The machine will be offline until manually powered on again.
- Go to the Connectors page.
- Go to the Appliances tab > Appliances.
- Find the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to manage > Edit.
- Scroll down to the Operations section.
- Select Restart, Reboot, or Shutdown.
- In the confirmation dialog:
- Check I understand this operation may disrupt service (required).
- Optionally, check Purge persistent state to clear persistent data in addition to temporary state.
- Select Confirm.
The operation is submitted and runs when the appliance next checks in. A banner shows the pending operation status until the appliance executes it.
Send a
POST request to the interrupts endpoint with one of the following actions:
Restart managed services:
Reboot (power cycle):
Shut down:
Set
"purge": true to also purge persistent state.
The response includes a
submitted_at timestamp. To check whether the appliance has executed the operation, poll the list endpoint:
When
triggered_at is populated in the response, the appliance has executed the operation.