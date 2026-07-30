Appliance operations

The operation is submitted and runs when the appliance next checks in. A banner shows the pending operation status until the appliance executes it.

Send a POST request to the interrupts endpoint with one of the following actions:

Restart managed services:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"restart": {"purge": false}}'

Reboot (power cycle):

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"reboot": {"purge": false}}'

Shut down:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"shutdown": {"purge": false}}'

Set "purge": true to also purge persistent state.

The response includes a submitted_at timestamp. To check whether the appliance has executed the operation, poll the list endpoint:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

When triggered_at is populated in the response, the appliance has executed the operation.