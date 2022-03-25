Protecting DocuSign with Access for SaaS

This guide covers how to protect your DocuSign account with Access for SaaS.

⏲️ Time to complete: 10 minutes

Create the Access for SaaS application

On the Zero Trust Dashboard, go to Access > Applications.

Select Add an Application.

Select SaaS.

Use the following configuration: Set the Application to DocuSign.

to DocuSign. Put placeholder values in EntityID and Assertion Consumer Service URL (e.g. https://example.com ). We’ll come back and update these.

and (e.g. ). We’ll come back and update these. Set Name ID Format to: Unique ID.

DocuSign requires SAML attributes to do Just In Time user provisioning. Ensure you are collecting SAML attributes from your IdP:

These IdP SAML values can then be mapped to the following DocuSign SAML attributes: Email

Surname

Givenname

Set an Access policy (for example, create a policy based on Emails ending in @example.com).