With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create lists of URLs, hostnames, or other entries to reference when creating Gateway policies or Access policies. This allows you to quickly create rules that match and take actions against several items at once.

Before creating a list, make note of the limitations.

List types

Lists can contain a single type of data each. Supported data types include:

URLs

Hostnames or domains

Serial numbers

User email addresses

IP addresses

Device ID numbers

Create a list from a CSV file

To test uploading CSV lists, you can download a sample CSV file of IP address ranges or copy the following into a file:

list-test.csv value, description 192.0.2.0/24, This is an IP address range in CIDR format 198.51.100.0/24, This is also an IP address range 203.0.113.0/24, This is the third IP address range

When you format a CSV file for upload:

Each line should be a single entry that includes a value and an optional description.

A header row must be present for Zero Trust to recognize descriptions.

Trailing whitespace characters are not allowed.

CRLF (Windows) and LF (Unix) line endings are valid.

To upload the list to Zero Trust:

Dashboard

Terraform (v5) In Zero Trust ↗ , go to My Team > Lists. Select Upload CSV. Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose a List type. Drag and drop a file into the CSV file window, or select a file. Select Create. Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Zero Trust Write Decode the contents of the CSV file and store it as a local value: locals { ip_list = csvdecode ( file ( " ${ path . module } /list-test.csv" )) } Create a list using the cloudflare_zero_trust_list ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_list" "ips_from_csv" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "IPs imported from CSV" description = "Managed by Terraform" type = "IP" items = local . ip_list }

You can now use this list in the policy builder by choosing the in list operator.

Create a list manually

Dashboard

API

Terraform (v5) In Zero Trust ↗ , go to My Team > Lists. Select Create manual list. Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose a List type. Enter your list element manually into the Add entry field and select Add. Select Save. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create Zero Trust list curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/lists" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "description": "Private application IPs", "items": [ { "value": "10.226.0.177/32" }, { "value": "10.226.1.177/32" } ], "name": "Corporate IP list", "type": "IP" }' Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Zero Trust Write Create a list using the cloudflare_zero_trust_list ↗ resource. Example list of IPs: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_list" "wiki_IPs" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Company Wiki IP addresses" description = "Managed by Terraform" type = "IP" items = [ { description = "Example IP address range" value = "192.0.2.0/24" , }, { value = "198.51.100.0/24" } ] } Example list of domains: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_list" "wiki_domains" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Company Wiki Domains" description = "Managed by Terraform" type = "DOMAIN" items = [ { value = "wiki.example.com" }, { value = "wiki2.example.com" }] }

You can now use this list in the policy builder by choosing the in list operator.

Edit a list

In the Lists page, locate the list you want to edit. Select Edit. This will allow you to: Edit list name and description by selecting on the three-dots menu to the right of your list's name.

Delete the list by selecting the three-dots menu to the right of your list's name.

Delete individual entries.

Manually add entries to your list. Once you have edited your list, select Save.

Limitations

List size

Your lists can include up to 1,000 entries for Standard plans and 5,000 for Enterprise plans. An uploaded CSV file must be smaller than 2 MB.

Wildcard entries

Hostname lists do not support wildcard entries ( *.example.com ). You will need to add domains as exact matches. Adding a wildcard to lists comprised of hostnames will return an error when you save.

Non-Latin characters

Gateway supports non-Latin characters by converting all domains and hostnames to Punycode ↗. Once you save a list with non-Latin characters, Gateway will display the entry as Punycode.

Duplicate entries

Lists cannot have duplicate entries. Because domains and hostnames are converted to Punycode, multiple list entries that convert to the same string will count as duplicates. For example, éxàmple.com converts to xn—xmple-rqa5d.com , so including both éxàmple.com and xn—xmple-rqa5d.com in a list will result in a duplicate error.

URL slashes

Gateway ignores trailing forward slashes ( / ) in URLs. For example, https://example.com and https://example.com/ will count as the same URL and may return a duplicate error.

Extended email addresses

Extended email addresses (also known as plus addresses) are variants of an existing email address with + or . modifiers. Many email providers, such as Gmail and Outlook, deliver emails intended for an extended address to its original address. For example, providers will deliver emails sent to contact+123@example.com or con.tact@example.com to contact@example.com .

By default, Gateway will either filter only exact matches or all extended variants depending on the type of policy and action used:

DNS policies Action Behavior Allow Match exact address only Block Match exact address and all variants Override Match exact address and all variants Safe Search Match exact address and all variants YouTube Restricted Match exact address and all variants

Network policies Action Behavior Allow Match exact address only Audit SSH Match exact address and all variants Block Match exact address and all variants Network Override Match exact address only

HTTP policies Action Behavior Allow Match exact address only Block Match exact address and all variants Do Not Inspect Match exact address only Do Not Isolate Match exact address only Do Not Scan Match exact address only Isolate Match exact address and all variants

Other policies Policy type Behavior Egress policy Match exact address only Resolver policy Match exact address only

To force Gateway to match all email address variants, go to Settings > Network > Firewall and turn on Match extended email addresses. This setting applies to all firewall, egress, and resolver policies.

API rate limit

You can send 600 requests to the Gateway Lists endpoint per minute. If you exceed the rate limit, Cloudflare will block subsequent requests for 120 seconds.