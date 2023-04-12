Global policies

Hostname *.cloudflareclient.com bypass Ensures users cannot accidentally block themselves from making account changes.

Hostname *.cloudflarestatus.com bypass Bypasses cloudflarestatus.com so users can reach the status page in case of a Gateway outage.

Hostname *.cloudflare-gateway.com bypass Ensures requests to the cloudflare-gateway.com DNS endpoint will not be inspected.

Hostname *.nel.cloudflare.com bypass Bypasses *.nel.cloudflarestatus.com for Cloudflare’s network error logging feature.

Hostname api.cloudflare.com bypass Bypasses Cloudflare’s API endpoint.

Hostname dash.teams.cloudflare.com bypass Prevents users from being locked out of the Zero Trust dashboard.

Hostname *.dash.cloudflare.com bypass Bypasses the Cloudflare dashboard and subdomains.

Hostname blocked.teams.cloudflare.com bypass Prevents an infinite loop on the Gateway block page.

Hostname developers.cloudflare.com and help.cloudflarebrowser.com noisolate Prevents isolation of Cloudflare developer docs and help pages to help users troubleshoot configuration issues.

Hostname *.assets.browser.run bypass Required for Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) .

Hostname *.edge.browser.run and *.cloudflarebrowser.com bypass Required for RBI.

Hostname *.edge.browser.run and *.cloudflarebrowser.com isolate Required for RBI.

Hostname speed.cloudflare.com noscan Allows files transferred by the Cloudflare speed test.

Request Header Accept: text/html noisolate Ensures only browsers will be isolated. Browsers issue an Accept: HTTP header that begins with text/html .