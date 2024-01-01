When you choose an API deployment, email messages only reach Email Security after they have already reached a user’s inbox.

Then, through an integration with your email provider, Email Security can auto-move messages based on your organization’s policies.

Benefits

When you choose API deployment, you get the following benefits:

Easy protection for complex email architectures, without requiring any change to mailflow operations.

Agentless deployment for Microsoft 365.

The initial email protection measures offered by your current email provider.

Limitations

However, API deployment also has the following disadvantages: