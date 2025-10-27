Invalid submissions
You can be notified by email when you provide an invalid submission.
To turn on Invalid submission email notifications:
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security > Settings.
- Go to Invalid submission emails and turn on Invalid submission email notifications.
Refer to Invalid submission to learn more.
