Useful terms

A tunnel is a secure, outbound-only pathway you can establish between your origin and the Cloudflare edge. Each tunnel you create will be assigned a name and a UUID.

​ Tunnel UUID

A tunnel UUID is an alpha-numeric, unique ID assigned to a tunnel. The tunnel UUID can be used in configuration files, and in general, whenever you need to reference a specific tunnel.

​ Tunnel name

The cloudflared tunnel create <NAME> command creates a tunnel and assigns it a name. Once named, a tunnel is a persistent pathway within which you can stop and start as many connectors as needed, adding stability and ease of use to your tunnel experience. Tunnel names do not need to be hostnames; for example, you can assign your tunnel a name that represents your application/network, a particular server, or the cloud environment where it runs. A human-readable identifier lets you easily reference a tunnel whenever you need.

Users can create and configure a tunnel once and run it as multiple different cloudflared processes. These processes are known as connectors, or replicas. DNS records and Cloudflare Load Balancers can still point to the tunnel and its UUID, while that tunnel sends traffic to the multiple instances of cloudflared that run through it. Using multiple connectors provides tunnels with high availability, scalability, and elasticity.

​ Configuration file

This is a .yaml file that functions as the operating manual for cloudflared . By creating a configuration file, you can have fine-grained control over how their instance of cloudflared will operate. This includes operations like what you want cloudflared to do with traffic (for example, proxy websockets to port xxxx , or ssh to port yyyy ), where cloudflared should search for authorization (credentials file, tunnel token), and what mode it should run in (for example, warp-routing ). In the absence of a configuration file, cloudflared will proxy outbound traffic through port 8080 .

This is the certificate file issued by Cloudflare when you run cloudflared tunnel login . This file is required when you create new tunnels, delete existing tunnels, change DNS records, or configure tunnel routing from cloudflared. This file is not required to perform actions such as running an existing tunnel or managing tunnel routing from the Cloudflare dashboard. The cert.pem origin certificate is valid for at least 10 years, and the service token it contains is valid until revoked.

​ Credentials file

This file is created when you run cloudflared tunnel create <NAME> . It stores your tunnel’s credentials in a .json format, and is unique to each tunnel. This file functions as a token authenticating the tunnel it is associated with.

​ Ingress rule