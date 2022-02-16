Run as a service on macOS

You can install cloudflared as a system service on macOS. Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on your OS, follow the Tunnel guide to install cloudflared on your machine, create a tunnel, route traffic to your tunnel, and then run it.

​ Configuring cloudflared as a service

By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the $HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:

Argument Description tunnel The UUID of your Tunnel credentials-file The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel

​ Run at login

Open a terminal window and run the following command:

$ cloudflared service install

Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch agent, and start whenever you log in, using your local user configuration found in ~/.cloudflared/ .

​ Manually start the service

Run the following command:

$ launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared

The output will be logged to ~/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.err.log and ~/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.out.log .

​ Run at boot

Run the following command:

$ sudo cloudflared service install

Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch daemon, and start whenever your system boots, using your configuration found in /etc/cloudflared .

​ Manually start the service

Run the following command:

$ sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared