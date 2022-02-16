Run as a service on macOS
You can install
cloudflared as a system service on macOS. Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on your OS, follow the Tunnel guide to install
cloudflared on your machine, create a tunnel, route traffic to your tunnel, and then run it.
Configuring
cloudflared as a service
By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the
$HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:
|Argument
|Description
tunnel
|The UUID of your Tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel
Run at login
Open a terminal window and run the following command:
$ cloudflared service install
Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch agent, and start whenever you log in, using your local user configuration found in
~/.cloudflared/.
Manually start the service
Run the following command:
$ launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared
The output will be logged to
~/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.err.log and
~/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.out.log.
Run at boot
Run the following command:
$ sudo cloudflared service install
Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch daemon, and start whenever your system boots, using your configuration found in
/etc/cloudflared.
Manually start the service
Run the following command:
$ sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared
The output will be logged to
/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.err.log and
/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.out.log.