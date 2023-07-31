User Worker metadata

You define the Worker’s metadata as part of the multipart upload of user Workers. This metadata defines the Workers’configuration analogue to the wrangler.toml file for regular Workers.

metadata.json { "main_module" : "main.js" , "bindings" : [ { "type" : "service" , "name" : "<TEST_SERVICE>" , "service" : "<TEST_SERVICE_NAME>" , "environment" : "production" } , { "type" : "kv_namespace" , "name" : "<TEST_KV>" , "namespace_id" : "<KV_ID>" } , { "type" : "r2_bucket" , "name" : "<TEST_R2>" , "bucket_name" : "<TEST_R2_BUCKET_NAME>" } , { "type" : "durable_object_namespace" , "name" : "<TEST_DURABLE_OBJECT>" , "class_name" : "<TEST_CLASS>" } , { "type" : "d1" , "name" : "<TEST_D1>" , "id" : "<TEST_D1_ID>" } , { "type" : "analytics_engine" , "name" : "<TEST_ANALYTICS_ENGINE>" , "dataset" : "<TEST_DATASET>" } , { "type" : "queue" , "name" : "<TEST_QUEUE>" , "queue_name" : "<TEST_QUEUE_NAME>" } , { "type" : "mtls_certificate" , "name" : "<TEST_MTLS>" , "certificate_id" : "<TEST_CERTIFICATE_ID>" } ] }

The following attributes are configurable at the top-level. At a minimum, the main_module key is required to publish a user Worker.

main_module string The path to the module entry point of the user Worker that will be executed. For example, main.js .

bindings object The bindings for the user Worker to enable interactions with other resources.



Analogue to regular Workers, user Workers can also interact with other Cloudflare resources using Bindings. Refer to metadata.json example and the Wrangler configuration documentation for more information.