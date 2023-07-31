Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Platforms on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare for Platforms
  3. ...
  4. Platform
  5. User Worker metadata

User Worker metadata

You define the Worker’s metadata as part of the multipart upload of user Workers. This metadata defines the Workers’configuration analogue to the wrangler.toml file for regular Workers.

​​ Sample metadata.json

metadata.json
{
  "main_module": "main.js",
  "bindings": [
    {
      "type": "service",
      "name": "<TEST_SERVICE>",
      "service": "<TEST_SERVICE_NAME>",
      "environment": "production"
    },
    {
      "type": "kv_namespace",
      "name": "<TEST_KV>",
      "namespace_id": "<KV_ID>"
    },
    {
      "type": "r2_bucket",
      "name": "<TEST_R2>",
      "bucket_name": "<TEST_R2_BUCKET_NAME>"
    },
    {
      "type": "durable_object_namespace",
      "name": "<TEST_DURABLE_OBJECT>",
      "class_name": "<TEST_CLASS>"
    },
    {
      "type": "d1",
      "name": "<TEST_D1>",
      "id": "<TEST_D1_ID>"
    },
    {
      "type": "analytics_engine",
      "name": "<TEST_ANALYTICS_ENGINE>",
      "dataset": "<TEST_DATASET>"
    },
    {
      "type": "queue",
      "name": "<TEST_QUEUE>",
      "queue_name": "<TEST_QUEUE_NAME>"
    },
    {
      "type": "mtls_certificate",
      "name": "<TEST_MTLS>",
      "certificate_id": "<TEST_CERTIFICATE_ID>"
    }
  ]

}

​​ Attributes

The following attributes are configurable at the top-level.

  • main_module string required

    • The path to the module entry point of the user Worker that will be executed. For example, main.js.

  • bindings object optional

    • The bindings for the user Worker to enable interactions with other resources.

​​ Bindings

Analogue to regular Workers, user Workers can also interact with other Cloudflare resources using Bindings. Refer to metadata.json example and the Wrangler configuration documentation for more information.