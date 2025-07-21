Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - Scheduled changes for 2025-07-28
|Announcement Date
|Release Date
|Release Behavior
|Legacy Rule ID
|Rule ID
|Description
|Comments
|2025-07-21
|2025-07-28
|Log
|100804
|BerriAI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-6587
|This is a New Detection
|2025-07-21
|2025-07-28
|Log
|100812
|Fortinet FortiWeb - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-25257
|This is a New Detection
|2025-07-21
|2025-07-28
|Log
|100813
|Apache Tomcat - DoS - CVE:CVE-2025-31650
|This is a New Detection
|2025-07-21
|2025-07-28
|Log
|100815
MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061
|This is a New Detection
|2025-07-21
|2025-07-28
|Log
|100816
MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061
|This is a New Detection
