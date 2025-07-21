 Skip to content
WAF Release - Scheduled changes for 2025-07-28

WAF
Announcement DateRelease DateRelease BehaviorLegacy Rule IDRule IDDescriptionComments
2025-07-212025-07-28Log100804 BerriAI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-6587This is a New Detection
2025-07-212025-07-28Log100812 Fortinet FortiWeb - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-25257This is a New Detection
2025-07-212025-07-28Log100813 Apache Tomcat - DoS - CVE:CVE-2025-31650This is a New Detection
2025-07-212025-07-28Log100815

MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061

This is a New Detection
