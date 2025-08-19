Changelog
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.
- Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.
- Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.
- Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
- Changes to the SCCM VPN boundary support feature to no longer restart the SMS Agent Host (
ccmexec.exe) service.
- Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
- Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.
- For macOS deployments, the WARP client can now be managed using an
mdm.xmlfile placed in
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/mdm.xml. This new configuration option offers an alternative to the still supported method of deploying a managed plist through an MDM solution.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
- Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a device registration issue that caused WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements and fixes:
- Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
- Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
- Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
- Fixed a bug affecting clients in Gateway with DoH mode where the original DNS servers were not restored after disabling WARP.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.
- Improvements for multi-user experience to better handle fast user switching and transitions from a pre-login to a logged-in state.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.
- Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5060829 or higher for resolution.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where WARP sometimes failed to automatically relaunch after updating.
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements and fixes:
- Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
- Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
- Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements and fixes:
- Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
- Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
- Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the Android Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the Google Play Store ↗. This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography ↗ without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled in the app by turning on Enable qlogs under Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics > Debug Logs. The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography ↗ end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Fixed an issue that caused WARP connection failures on ChromeOS devices.
A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store ↗. This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography ↗ without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled in the app by turning on Enable qlogs under Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics > Debug Logs. The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography ↗ end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.
Changes and improvements
- Improvement to better handle multi-user fast user switching.
- Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.
Known issues
Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.
Changes and improvements
- Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.
- Fixed a bug where in Gateway with DoH mode, connection to DNS servers was not automatically restored after reconnecting WARP.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
- Improvement for multi-user mode to avoid unnecessary key rotations when transitioning from a pre-login to a logged-in state.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.
Known issues
Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the Cloudflare WARP application may not have automatically relaunched after an update.
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.
- Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue where some parts of the WARP Client UI were missing in high contrast mode.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Improved captive portal detection.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.
- Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved error reporting for DEX tests.
- Improved WARP client UI high contrast mode.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Improved captive portal detection.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.