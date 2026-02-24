Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.
- Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.
- Improved service shutdown behavior in cases where the daemon is unresponsive.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue with DNS server configuration failures that caused tunnel connection delays.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed issues causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode or DNS only mode.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.
- Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features. New features include the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal, and a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus.
Changes and improvements
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
- Fixed an issue that caused occasional audio degradation and increased CPU usage on Windows by optimizing route configurations for large domain-based split tunnel rules.
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause the daemon to fail and result in service interruptions.
- Added support for a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus. The check confirms the presence of an antivirus program on a Windows device with the option to check if the antivirus is up to date.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Linux disk encryption posture check now supports non-filesystem encryption types like
dm-crypt.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where the GUI becomes unresponsive when the Re-Authenticate in browser button is clicked.
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the WARP daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause WARP to crash and result in service interruptions.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an inconsistency with Global WARP override settings in multi-user environments when switching between users.
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.
- Improvements for the OS version WARP client check. Windows Updated Build Revision (UBR) numbers can now be checked by the client to ensure devices have required security patches and features installed.
- The WARP client now supports Windows 11 ARM-based machines. For information on known limitations, refer to the Known limitations page.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). With PMTUD enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements for Windows multi-user to maintain the Global WARP override state when switching between users.
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
- Deleting registrations no longer returns an error when succeeding.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) is now used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the client to improve connection performance optimized for the current network.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). With PMTUD enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
- Deleting registrations no longer returns an error when succeeding.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) is now used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the client to improve connection performance optimized for the current network.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains significant fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
-
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains significant fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
-
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains significant fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
-
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
- Improvement to maintain TCP connections to reduce interruptions in long-lived connections such as RDP or SSH.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.
- Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a bug preventing the
warp-diag captive-portalcommand from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.
- MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
- Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.
- The WARP client now supports macOS Tahoe (version 26.0).
Known issues
macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
- Fixed a bug preventing the
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.
- Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Changes and improvements
- Enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
- Improvement to keep TCP connections up the first time WARP connects on devices so that remote desktop sessions (such as RDP or SSH) continue to work.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP Override settings when switching between organization configurations.
- The MASQUE protocol is now the default protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Changes and improvements
- Enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
- Fixed a bug preventing the
warp-diag captive-portalcommand from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP Override settings when switching between organization configurations.
- The MASQUE protocol is now the default protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
We're excited to share a new AI feature, the WARP diagnostic analyzer ↗, to help you troubleshoot and resolve WARP connectivity issues faster. This beta feature is now available in the Zero Trust dashboard ↗ to all users. The AI analyzer makes it easier for you to identify the root cause of client connectivity issues by parsing remote captures of WARP diagnostic logs. The WARP diagnostic analyzer provides a summary of impact that may be experienced on the device, lists notable events that may contribute to performance issues, and recommended troubleshooting steps and articles to help you resolve these issues. Refer to WARP diagnostics analyzer (beta) to learn more about how to maximize using the WARP diagnostic analyzer to troubleshoot the WARP client.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains a hotfix for pre-login for multi-user for the 2025.6.1135.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixes an issue where new pre-login registrations were not being properly created.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, please reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.