Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workers WebSocket message size limit increased from 1 MiB to 32 MiB
Workers, including those using Durable Objects and Browser Rendering, may now process WebSocket messages up to 32 MiB in size. Previously, this limit was 1 MiB.
This change allows Workers to handle use cases requiring large message sizes, such as processing Chrome Devtools Protocol messages.
For more information, please see the Durable Objects startup limits.
We’re shipping three updates to Browser Rendering:
- Playwright support is now Generally Available and synced with Playwright v1.55 ↗, giving you a stable foundation for critical automation and AI-agent workflows.
- We’re also adding Stagehand support (Beta) so you can combine code with natural language instructions to build more resilient automations.
- Finally, we’ve tripled limits for paid plans across both the REST API and Workers Bindings to help you scale.
To get started with Stagehand, refer to the Stagehand example that uses Stagehand and Workers AI to search for a movie on this example movie directory ↗, extract its details using natural language (title, year, rating, duration, and genre), and return the information along with a screenshot of the webpage.
We’ve launched pricing for Browser Rendering, including a free tier and a pay-as-you-go model that scales with your needs. Starting August 20, 2025, Cloudflare will begin billing for Browser Rendering.
There are two ways to use Browser Rendering. Depending on the method you use, here’s how billing will work:
- REST API: Charged for Duration only ($/browser hour)
- Workers Bindings: Charged for both Duration and Concurrency ($/browser hour and # of concurrent browsers)
Included usage and pricing by plan
Plan Included duration Included concurrency Price (beyond included) Workers Free 10 minutes per day 3 concurrent browsers N/A Workers Paid 10 hours per month 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) 1. REST API: $0.09 per additional browser hour
2. Workers Bindings: $0.09 per additional browser hour
$2.00 per additional concurrent browser
What you need to know:
- Workers Free Plan: 10 minutes of browser usage per day with 3 concurrent browsers at no charge.
- Workers Paid Plan: 10 hours of browser usage per month with 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) at no charge. Additional usage is charged as shown above.
You can monitor usage via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Go to Compute (Workers) > Browser Rendering.
If you've been using Browser Rendering and do not wish to incur charges, ensure your usage stays within your plan's included usage. To estimate costs, take a look at these example pricing scenarios.
You can now run your Browser Rendering locally using
npx wrangler dev, which spins up a browser directly on your machine before deploying to Cloudflare's global network. By running tests locally, you can quickly develop, debug, and test changes without needing to deploy or worry about usage costs.
Get started with this example guide that shows how to use Cloudflare's fork of Puppeteer (you can also use Playwright) to take screenshots of webpages and store the results in Workers KV.
We're excited to share that you can now use the Playwright MCP ↗ server with Browser Rendering.
Once you deploy the server, you can use any MCP client with it to interact with Browser Rendering. This allows you to run AI models that can automate browser tasks, such as taking screenshots, filling out forms, or scraping data.
Playwright MCP is available as an npm package at
@cloudflare/playwright-mcp↗. To install it, type:
Deploying the server is then as easy as:
Check out the full code at GitHub ↗.
Learn more about Playwright MCP in our documentation.
Browser Rendering REST API is Generally Available, with new endpoints and a free tier
We’re excited to announce Browser Rendering is now available on the Workers Free plan ↗, making it even easier to prototype and experiment with web search and headless browser use-cases when building applications on Workers.
The Browser Rendering REST API is now Generally Available, allowing you to control browser instances from outside of Workers applications. We've added three new endpoints to help automate more browser tasks:
- Extract structured data – Use
/jsonto retrieve structured data from a webpage.
- Retrieve links – Use
/linksto pull all links from a webpage.
- Convert to Markdown – Use
/markdownto convert webpage content into Markdown format.
For example, to fetch the Markdown representation of a webpage:
For the full list of endpoints, check out our REST API documentation. You can also interact with Browser Rendering via the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK ↗.
We also recently landed support for Playwright in Browser Rendering for browser automation from Cloudflare Workers, in addition to Puppeteer, giving you more flexibility to test across different browser environments.
Visit the Browser Rendering docs to learn more about how to use headless browsers in your applications.
- Extract structured data – Use
We're excited to share that you can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities ↗ from Cloudflare Workers.
Playwright ↗ is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write software tests, debug applications, create screenshots, and crawl pages. Like Puppeteer, we forked ↗ Playwright and modified it to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Rendering ↗.
Below is an example of how to use Playwright with Browser Rendering to test a TODO application using assertions:
Playwright is available as an npm package at
@cloudflare/playwright↗ and the code is at GitHub ↗.
Learn more in our documentation.
We've released a new REST API for Browser Rendering in open beta, making interacting with browsers easier than ever. This new API provides endpoints for common browser actions, with more to be added in the future.
With the REST API you can:
- Capture screenshots – Use
/screenshotto take a screenshot of a webpage from provided URL or HTML.
- Generate PDFs – Use
- Extract HTML content – Use
/contentto retrieve the full HTML from a page. Snapshot (HTML + Screenshot) – Use
/snapshotto capture both the page's HTML and a screenshot in one request
- Scrape Web Elements – Use
/scrapeto extract specific elements from a page.
For example, to capture a screenshot:
Learn more in our documentation.
- Capture screenshots – Use
Browser Rendering now supports 10 concurrent browser instances per account and 10 new instances per minute, up from the previous limits of 2.
This allows you to launch more browser tasks from Cloudflare Workers.
To manage concurrent browser sessions, you can use Queues or Workflows: