Browser Rendering
  1. Workers WebSocket message size limit increased from 1 MiB to 32 MiB

    Workers Durable Objects Browser Rendering

    Workers, including those using Durable Objects and Browser Rendering, may now process WebSocket messages up to 32 MiB in size. Previously, this limit was 1 MiB.

    This change allows Workers to handle use cases requiring large message sizes, such as processing Chrome Devtools Protocol messages.

    For more information, please see the Durable Objects startup limits.

  1. Browser Rendering Playwright GA, Stagehand support (Beta), and higher limits

    Browser Rendering

    We’re shipping three updates to Browser Rendering:

    • Playwright support is now Generally Available and synced with Playwright v1.55, giving you a stable foundation for critical automation and AI-agent workflows.
    • We’re also adding Stagehand support (Beta) so you can combine code with natural language instructions to build more resilient automations.
    • Finally, we’ve tripled limits for paid plans across both the REST API and Workers Bindings to help you scale.

    To get started with Stagehand, refer to the Stagehand example that uses Stagehand and Workers AI to search for a movie on this example movie directory, extract its details using natural language (title, year, rating, duration, and genre), and return the information along with a screenshot of the webpage.

    Stagehand example
    const stagehand = new Stagehand({
      env: "LOCAL",
      localBrowserLaunchOptions: { cdpUrl: endpointURLString(env.BROWSER) },
      llmClient: new WorkersAIClient(env.AI),
      verbose: 1,
    });
    

    await stagehand.init();
    const page = stagehand.page;
    

    await page.goto('https://demo.playwright.dev/movies');
    

    // if search is a multi-step action, stagehand will return an array of actions it needs to act on
    const actions = await page.observe('Search for "Furiosa"');
    for (const action of actions)
      await page.act(action);
    

    await page.act('Click the search result');
    

    // normal playwright functions work as expected
    await page.waitForSelector('.info-wrapper .cast');
    

    let movieInfo = await page.extract({
      instruction: 'Extract movie information',
      schema: z.object({
        title: z.string(),
        year: z.number(),
        rating: z.number(),
        genres: z.array(z.string()),
        duration: z.number().describe("Duration in minutes"),
      }),
    });
    

    await stagehand.close();
    Stagehand video

  1. Introducing pricing for the Browser Rendering API — $0.09 per browser hour

    Browser Rendering

    We’ve launched pricing for Browser Rendering, including a free tier and a pay-as-you-go model that scales with your needs. Starting August 20, 2025, Cloudflare will begin billing for Browser Rendering.

    There are two ways to use Browser Rendering. Depending on the method you use, here’s how billing will work:

    • REST API: Charged for Duration only ($/browser hour)
    • Workers Bindings: Charged for both Duration and Concurrency ($/browser hour and # of concurrent browsers)

    Included usage and pricing by plan

    PlanIncluded durationIncluded concurrencyPrice (beyond included)
    Workers Free10 minutes per day3 concurrent browsersN/A
    Workers Paid10 hours per month10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly)1. REST API: $0.09 per additional browser hour
    2. Workers Bindings: $0.09 per additional browser hour
    $2.00 per additional concurrent browser

    What you need to know:

    • Workers Free Plan: 10 minutes of browser usage per day with 3 concurrent browsers at no charge.
    • Workers Paid Plan: 10 hours of browser usage per month with 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) at no charge. Additional usage is charged as shown above.

    You can monitor usage via the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to Compute (Workers) > Browser Rendering.

    Browser Rendering dashboard

    If you've been using Browser Rendering and do not wish to incur charges, ensure your usage stays within your plan's included usage. To estimate costs, take a look at these example pricing scenarios.

  1. Browser Rendering now supports local development

    Browser Rendering

    You can now run your Browser Rendering locally using npx wrangler dev, which spins up a browser directly on your machine before deploying to Cloudflare's global network. By running tests locally, you can quickly develop, debug, and test changes without needing to deploy or worry about usage costs.

    Local Dev video

    Get started with this example guide that shows how to use Cloudflare's fork of Puppeteer (you can also use Playwright) to take screenshots of webpages and store the results in Workers KV.

  1. Playwright MCP server is now compatible with Browser Rendering

    Browser Rendering

    We're excited to share that you can now use the Playwright MCP server with Browser Rendering.

    Once you deploy the server, you can use any MCP client with it to interact with Browser Rendering. This allows you to run AI models that can automate browser tasks, such as taking screenshots, filling out forms, or scraping data.

    Access Analytics

    Playwright MCP is available as an npm package at @cloudflare/playwright-mcp. To install it, type:

    Terminal window
    npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp

    Deploying the server is then as easy as:

    TypeScript
    import { env } from "cloudflare:workers";
    import { createMcpAgent } from "@cloudflare/playwright-mcp";
    

    export const PlaywrightMCP = createMcpAgent(env.BROWSER);
    export default PlaywrightMCP.mount("/sse");

    Check out the full code at GitHub.

    Learn more about Playwright MCP in our documentation.

  1. Browser Rendering REST API is Generally Available, with new endpoints and a free tier

    Browser Rendering

    We’re excited to announce Browser Rendering is now available on the Workers Free plan, making it even easier to prototype and experiment with web search and headless browser use-cases when building applications on Workers.

    The Browser Rendering REST API is now Generally Available, allowing you to control browser instances from outside of Workers applications. We've added three new endpoints to help automate more browser tasks:

    • Extract structured data – Use /json to retrieve structured data from a webpage.
    • Retrieve links – Use /links to pull all links from a webpage.
    • Convert to Markdown – Use /markdown to convert webpage content into Markdown format.

    For example, to fetch the Markdown representation of a webpage:

    Markdown example
    curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \
      -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
      -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
      -d '{
        "url": "https://example.com"
      }'

    For the full list of endpoints, check out our REST API documentation. You can also interact with Browser Rendering via the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK.

    We also recently landed support for Playwright in Browser Rendering for browser automation from Cloudflare Workers, in addition to Puppeteer, giving you more flexibility to test across different browser environments.

    Visit the Browser Rendering docs to learn more about how to use headless browsers in your applications.

  1. Playwright for Browser Rendering now available

    Browser Rendering

    We're excited to share that you can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities from Cloudflare Workers.

    Playwright is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write software tests, debug applications, create screenshots, and crawl pages. Like Puppeteer, we forked Playwright and modified it to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Rendering.

    Below is an example of how to use Playwright with Browser Rendering to test a TODO application using assertions:

    Assertion example
    import { launch, type BrowserWorker } from "@cloudflare/playwright";
    import { expect } from "@cloudflare/playwright/test";
    

    interface Env {
      MYBROWSER: BrowserWorker;
    }
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
        const browser = await launch(env.MYBROWSER);
        const page = await browser.newPage();
    

        await page.goto("https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc");
    

        const TODO_ITEMS = [
          "buy some cheese",
          "feed the cat",
          "book a doctors appointment",
        ];
    

        const newTodo = page.getByPlaceholder("What needs to be done?");
        for (const item of TODO_ITEMS) {
          await newTodo.fill(item);
          await newTodo.press("Enter");
        }
    

        await expect(page.getByTestId("todo-title")).toHaveCount(TODO_ITEMS.length);
    

        await Promise.all(
          TODO_ITEMS.map((value, index) =>
            expect(page.getByTestId("todo-title").nth(index)).toHaveText(value),
          ),
        );
      },
    };

    Playwright is available as an npm package at @cloudflare/playwright and the code is at GitHub.

    Learn more in our documentation.

  1. New REST API is in open beta!

    Browser Rendering

    We've released a new REST API for Browser Rendering in open beta, making interacting with browsers easier than ever. This new API provides endpoints for common browser actions, with more to be added in the future.

    With the REST API you can:

    • Capture screenshots – Use /screenshot to take a screenshot of a webpage from provided URL or HTML.
    • Generate PDFs – Use /pdf to convert web pages into PDFs.
    • Extract HTML content – Use /content to retrieve the full HTML from a page. Snapshot (HTML + Screenshot) – Use /snapshot to capture both the page's HTML and a screenshot in one request
    • Scrape Web Elements – Use /scrape to extract specific elements from a page.

    For example, to capture a screenshot:

    Screenshot example
    curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \
      -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
      -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
      -d '{
        "html": "Hello World!",
        "screenshotOptions": {
          "type": "webp",
          "omitBackground": true
        }
      }' \
      --output "screenshot.webp"

    Learn more in our documentation.

  1. Increased Browser Rendering limits!

    Workers Browser Rendering

    Browser Rendering now supports 10 concurrent browser instances per account and 10 new instances per minute, up from the previous limits of 2.

    This allows you to launch more browser tasks from Cloudflare Workers.

    To manage concurrent browser sessions, you can use Queues or Workflows:

    index.js
    export default {
      async queue(batch, env) {
        for (const message of batch.messages) {
          const browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.BROWSER);
          const page = await browser.newPage();
    

          try {
            await page.goto(message.url, {
              waitUntil: message.waitUntil,
            });
            // Process page...
          } finally {
            await browser.close();
          }
        }
      },
    };
