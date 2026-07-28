Cloudflare is rolling out updated formatting for the data field in the 1.1.1.1 DoH JSON API ( application/dns-json ). During the roll out responses may use either the old or new format.

Note These are breaking changes. The DoH JSON format has no formal RFC and its schema is not guaranteed to be stable. If you need a stable format, use the DoH wireformat instead.

Human-readable display for additional record types

Several record types previously returned their data field in RFC 3597 ↗ generic hex encoding ( \# <length> <hex> ). These now use standard presentation format:

CAA: 0 issue "letsencrypt.org" NAPTR: 100 10 "s" "SIP+D2U" "" _sip._udp.example.com. RP: admin.example.com. txt.example.com. IPSECKEY: 10 1 2 192.0.2.1 AwEA... SVCB: 1 target.example.com. alpn=h2 HTTPS: 1 . alpn=h3,h2 ipv4hint=192.0.2.1 TLSA: 3 1 1 aabbccdd... SSHFP: 1 2 aabbccdd... OPENPGPKEY: AwEA...

Numeric DNSSEC algorithm identifiers

DNSSEC-related records now use numeric algorithm identifiers as defined in RFC 4034 ↗ instead of mnemonic names. This affects RRSIG , DS , CDS , DNSKEY , and CDNSKEY records. For example, RSASHA256 becomes 8 , ECDSAP256SHA256 becomes 13 , and ED25519 becomes 15 . DS digest types also change from mnemonic to numeric: SHA-256 becomes 2 .

Before txt RRSIG: A RSASHA256 2 300 ... DS: 12345 RSASHA256 SHA-256 aabb... DNSKEY: 257 3 RSASHA256 AwEA...

After txt RRSIG: A 8 2 300 ... DS: 12345 8 2 aabb... DNSKEY: 257 3 8 AwEA...

Other formatting changes

HINFO character-strings are now individually quoted to remove ambiguity when values contain spaces:

Before txt "data": "Intel Xeon Linux"