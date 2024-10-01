Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Eliminate long-lived credentials and enhance SSH security with Cloudflare Access for Infrastructure
Organizations can now eliminate long-lived credentials from their SSH setup and enable strong multi-factor authentication for SSH access, similar to other Access applications, all while generating access and command logs.
SSH with Access for Infrastructure uses short-lived SSH certificates from Cloudflare, eliminating SSH key management and reducing the security risks associated with lost or stolen keys. It also leverages a common deployment model for Cloudflare One customers: WARP-to-Tunnel.
SSH with Access for Infrastructure enables you to:
- Author fine-grained policy to control who may access your SSH servers, including specific ports, protocols, and SSH users.
- Monitor infrastructure access with Access and SSH command logs, supporting regulatory compliance and providing visibility in case of security breach.
- Preserve your end users' workflows. SSH with Access for Infrastructure supports native SSH clients and does not require any modifications to users’ SSH configs.
To get started, refer to SSH with Access for Infrastructure.
Beyond the controls in Zero Trust, you can now exchange user risk scores with Okta to inform SSO-level policies.
First, configure Cloudflare One to send user risk scores to Okta.
- Set up the Okta SSO integration.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > Integrations > Identity providers.
- In Your identity providers, locate your Okta integration and select Edit.
- Turn on Send risk score to Okta.
- Select Save.
- Upon saving, Cloudflare One will display the well-known URL for your organization. Copy the value.
Next, configure Okta to receive your risk scores.
- On your Okta admin dashboard, go to Security > Device Integrations.
- Go to Receive shared signals, then select Create stream.
- Name your integration. In Set up integration with, choose Well-known URL.
- In Well-known URL, enter the well-known URL value provided by Cloudflare One.
- Select Create.
Explore product updates for Cloudflare One
Welcome to your new home for product updates on Cloudflare One.
Our new changelog lets you read about changes in much more depth, offering in-depth examples, images, code samples, and even gifs.
If you are looking for older product updates, refer to the following locations.