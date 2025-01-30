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Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Increased Browser Rendering limits!

WorkersBrowser Run

Browser Rendering now supports 10 concurrent browser instances per account and 10 new instances per minute, up from the previous limits of 2.

This allows you to launch more browser tasks from Cloudflare Workers.

To manage concurrent browser sessions, you can use Queues or Workflows:

index.jsjs
export default {
	async queue(batch, env) {
		for (const message of batch.messages) {
			const browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.BROWSER);
			const page = await browser.newPage();

			try {
				await page.goto(message.url, {
					waitUntil: message.waitUntil,
				});
				// Process page...
			} finally {
				await browser.close();
			}
		}
	},
};
index.tsts
interface QueueMessage {
	url: string;
	waitUntil: number;
}

export interface Env {
	BROWSER_QUEUE: Queue<QueueMessage>;
	BROWSER: Fetcher;
}

export default {
	async queue(batch: MessageBatch<QueueMessage>, env: Env): Promise<void> {
		for (const message of batch.messages) {
			const browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.BROWSER);
			const page = await browser.newPage();

			try {
				await page.goto(message.url, {
					waitUntil: message.waitUntil,
				});
				// Process page...
			} finally {
				await browser.close();
			}
		}
	},
};

AI Gateway adds DeepSeek as a Provider

AI Gateway

AI Gateway now supports DeepSeek, including their cutting-edge DeepSeek-V3 model. With this addition, you have even more flexibility to manage and optimize your AI workloads using AI Gateway. Whether you're leveraging DeepSeek or other providers, like OpenAI, Anthropic, or Workers AI, AI Gateway empowers you to:

  • Monitor: Gain actionable insights with analytics and logs.
  • Control: Implement caching, rate limiting, and fallbacks.
  • Optimize: Improve performance with feedback and evaluations.
AI Gateway adds DeepSeek as a provider

To get started, simply update the base URL of your DeepSeek API calls to route through AI Gateway. Here's how you can send a request using cURL:

Example fetch requestbash
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'Authorization: Bearer DEEPSEEK_TOKEN' \
 --data '{
    "model": "deepseek-chat",
    "messages": [
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
    ]
}'

For detailed setup instructions, see our DeepSeek provider documentation.

AI Crawl Control

AI Crawl Control

Every site on Cloudflare now has access to AI Audit, which summarizes the crawling behavior of popular and known AI services.

You can use this data to:

  • Understand how and how often crawlers access your site (and which content is the most popular).
  • Block specific AI bots accessing your site.
  • Use Cloudflare to enforce your robots.txt policy via an automatic WAF rule.
View AI bot activity with AI Audit

To get started, explore AI audit.