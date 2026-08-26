Azure Functions-based Microsoft Sentinel connector deprecation
Cloudflare Enterprise customers using the Azure Functions-based Microsoft Sentinel connector ↗ must migrate to the Cloudflare for Microsoft Sentinel Codeless Connector Framework (CCF) connector ↗ by 2026-09-14.
Microsoft is deprecating the Azure Monitor HTTP Data Collector API. Support for the API ends on 2026-09-14. As a result, Cloudflare will no longer maintain the Azure Functions-based connector after that date.
To migrate, follow the Microsoft Sentinel integration setup guide.
- Download Cloudflare's CCF Sentinel Solution ↗
- Microsoft Sentinel data lake overview ↗
- About the CCF platform ↗
For more information, refer to Microsoft's Azure Monitor HTTP Data Collector API deprecation notice ↗.