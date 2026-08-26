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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Radar Researcher adds richer sources and URL Scanner explanations

Radar

Cloudflare Radar expands the Radar Researcher beta with richer sources and new ways to investigate Internet data.

Connected insights

Radar Researcher responses can now link to relevant Radar pages, reports, and Cloudflare Blog posts.

Radar Researcher response linking to the IP Address Information and Network Quality Test pages

URL Scanner report explanations

Select Explain with AI on a URL Scanner report to have Radar Researcher explain its findings and answer follow-up questions about the scanned site.

Radar Researcher explaining findings from an example.com URL Scanner report

Improved shared sessions

Shared conversations now open in fullscreen, while the share URL remains available until you close the panel or start a new conversation.

Open Radar Researcher to explore these improvements.