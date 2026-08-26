Radar Researcher adds richer sources and URL Scanner explanations

Cloudflare Radar expands the Radar Researcher ↗ beta with richer sources and new ways to investigate Internet data.

Connected insights

Radar Researcher responses can now link to relevant Radar pages, reports, and Cloudflare Blog posts.

URL Scanner report explanations

Select Explain with AI on a URL Scanner report ↗ to have Radar Researcher explain its findings and answer follow-up questions about the scanned site.

Improved shared sessions

Shared conversations now open in fullscreen, while the share URL remains available until you close the panel or start a new conversation.

Open Radar Researcher ↗ to explore these improvements.