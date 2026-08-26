New Workers AI text generation models in AI Search

AI Search now supports six additional Workers AI models for text generation:

Model Context window (tokens) @cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731 1,048,576 @cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-pro-0813 1,048,576 @cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b 128,000 @cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b 128,000 @cf/qwen/qwen3.8-27b 262,144 @cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.7-code 262,144

These models run on Workers AI, so they do not require an additional provider key. Select a model when creating or updating an AI Search instance in the dashboard or through the API.

For the full list of supported models, refer to Supported models.