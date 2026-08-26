New Workers AI text generation models in AI Search
AI Search now supports six additional Workers AI models for text generation:
|Model
|Context window (tokens)
|
@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731
|1,048,576
|
@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-pro-0813
|1,048,576
|
@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b
|128,000
|
@cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b
|128,000
|
@cf/qwen/qwen3.8-27b
|262,144
|
@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.7-code
|262,144
These models run on Workers AI, so they do not require an additional provider key. Select a model when creating or updating an AI Search instance in the dashboard or through the API.
For the full list of supported models, refer to Supported models.