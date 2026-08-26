Z.ai GLM-5.3 Flash now available on Workers AI

@cf/zai-org/glm-5.3-flash is now available on Workers AI. It is the first natively multimodal model in the GLM-5 series, built on a Mixture-of-Experts architecture with 320B total parameters and 18B active per token.

GLM-5.3 Flash is the first GLM-family model on Workers AI to support multimodal inputs. It outperforms GLM-5.2 across benchmarks and real-world workloads at a lower price, while approaching Claude Opus 4.8 on coding and agentic benchmarks.

GLM-5.3 Flash requires the Workers Paid plan or prepaid AI Gateway credits.

Use GLM-5.3 Flash through the Workers AI binding ( env.AI.run() ), the REST API, the OpenAI-compatible endpoint, or AI Gateway.

For more information, refer to the GLM-5.3 Flash model page and pricing.