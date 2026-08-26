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WAF Release - 2026-08-26 - Emergency

WAF

This emergency release updates an existing Next.js remote code execution rule to identify CVE-2026-75604 and adds a new rule for remote code execution in the Next.js Image Optimizer via crafted AVIF images.

Key Findings

  • CVE-2026-75604 affects Windows-hosted Next.js applications using both the Pages Router and App Router without Cache Components and can lead to unauthenticated remote code execution.

  • GHSA-2xp9-vwfh-vxw4 affects the Next.js Image Optimizer and can lead to unauthenticated remote code execution when it optimizes an attacker-controlled AVIF image.

Impact

Next.js recommends updating to version 16.3.3 or 15.5.24 to address these vulnerabilities.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ANext.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-75604BlockN/ARule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ANext.js - Image Optimizer Remote Code Execution via Crafted AVIFN/ABlockThis is a new detection.