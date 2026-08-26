WAF Release - 2026-08-26 - Emergency
This emergency release updates an existing Next.js remote code execution rule to identify CVE-2026-75604 and adds a new rule for remote code execution in the Next.js Image Optimizer via crafted AVIF images.
Key Findings
-
CVE-2026-75604 affects Windows-hosted Next.js applications using both the Pages Router and App Router without Cache Components and can lead to unauthenticated remote code execution.
-
GHSA-2xp9-vwfh-vxw4 affects the Next.js Image Optimizer and can lead to unauthenticated remote code execution when it optimizes an attacker-controlled AVIF image.
Impact
Next.js recommends updating to version 16.3.3 or 15.5.24 to address these vulnerabilities.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-75604
|Block
|N/A
|Rule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Next.js - Image Optimizer Remote Code Execution via Crafted AVIF
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.