Delete Log Explorer datasets

Cloudflare Log Explorer customers can now permanently delete account and zone datasets from the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Deletion protection is enabled by default to prevent accidental data loss. In the dashboard, go to Manage datasets, disable deletion protection for the dataset, select Delete, and enter the dataset name to confirm.

To delete a dataset through the API, first set deletion_protection to false with the Update an account or zone dataset method. Then use the Delete an account or zone dataset method.

Dataset deletion is irreversible and runs asynchronously. You cannot recreate the same dataset while deletion is in progress.