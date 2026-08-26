You can now create app-scoped API tokens for Flagship. These tokens grant access only to the Flagship apps you select, instead of every app in the account.

When you create a custom token, open the resource dropdown (it defaults to Entire Account) and select Specified Flagship apps. Then choose the app and a Flagship App permission: Evaluate, Read, or Write. Account-wide Flagship Evaluate, Read, and Write permissions still exist when you need access to every app.

Use app-scoped tokens in trusted server-side environments, such as Wrangler, CI, or a backend service that should only touch one app.

To create a token, refer to API tokens or open the app-scoped token form ↗ in the dashboard.