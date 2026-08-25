WAF Release - 2026-08-25
This release moves four new detections from Log to Block, merges the XSS, HTML Injection - Script Tag - Beta rule into the original rule, and adds a Generic Rules - Remote Code Execution rule in Block mode.
Key Findings
-
Four new detections move from Log to Block: HTTP/2 Request Smuggling - Request Body Anomaly and XSS - JavaScript Event Handler Coercion across Headers, Body, and URI.
-
The XSS, HTML Injection - Script Tag - Beta rule is merged into the original rule.
-
A Generic Rules - Remote Code Execution detection is added in Block mode.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|HTTP/2 Request Smuggling - Request Body Anomaly
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|XSS - JavaScript Event Handler Coercion - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|XSS - JavaScript Event Handler Coercion - Body
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|XSS - JavaScript Event Handler Coercion - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|XSS, HTML Injection - Script Tag - Beta
|Log
|Block
|This rule is merged into the original rule "XSS, HTML Injection - Script Tag" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Remote Code Execution
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.