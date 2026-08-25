WAF Release - 2026-08-25

This release moves four new detections from Log to Block, merges the XSS, HTML Injection - Script Tag - Beta rule into the original rule, and adds a Generic Rules - Remote Code Execution rule in Block mode.

Key Findings

Four new detections move from Log to Block: HTTP/2 Request Smuggling - Request Body Anomaly and XSS - JavaScript Event Handler Coercion across Headers, Body, and URI.

The XSS, HTML Injection - Script Tag - Beta rule is merged into the original rule.

A Generic Rules - Remote Code Execution detection is added in Block mode.