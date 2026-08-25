Skip to content

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

View RSS feedsSubscribe to RSS
Back to all posts

Temporarily turn off Access service tokens

Access

Cloudflare Access administrators can now temporarily turn off service tokens without deleting them. A disabled token cannot authenticate, but its configuration remains available so administrators can turn it on again later.

Turning off a token also stops any previous secret in an active rotation grace period. Use this control to contain suspected credential exposure or pause an automated service.

For configuration instructions, refer to Turn a service token on or off.