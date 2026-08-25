MCP server portals support MCP 2026-07-28 specification

MCP server portals support the stateless MCP 2026-07-28 specification for client and upstream server connections.

The portal's /mcp endpoint automatically accepts stateless MCP 2026-07-28 requests and earlier 2025 Streamable HTTP clients. When the portal connects to an upstream Streamable HTTP server, it checks for MCP 2026-07-28 support and falls back to the 2025 handshake when needed. Client and upstream protocol selection are independent, so clients and servers can upgrade separately without portal configuration changes.

SSE connections continue to use the legacy protocol. For details, refer to MCP server portal transport and protocol compatibility.