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Prevent Durable Object alarm retries when using `ctx.abort()`

Durable Objects

By default, an alarm interrupted by ctx.abort() retries after the Durable Object resets. Pass { retryAlarm: false } when the alarm should stop instead:

src/index.jsjs
import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers";

export class CleanupTask extends DurableObject {
	async alarm() {
		await this.ctx.storage.deleteAll();

		this.ctx.abort("Cleanup complete", { retryAlarm: false });
	}
}
src/index.tsts
import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers";

export class CleanupTask extends DurableObject {
	async alarm(): Promise<void> {
		await this.ctx.storage.deleteAll();

		this.ctx.abort("Cleanup complete", { retryAlarm: false });
	}
}

For example, an alarm that deletes its storage can use this option to avoid repeating the cleanup or re-running the Durable Object constructor.

Alarms can run concurrently with other requests to the same Durable Object. If another request calls ctx.abort() while an alarm is running, the retryAlarm option on that call also controls whether the alarm retries.

The default retry prevents an unrelated request from permanently canceling the alarm. Set retryAlarm: false on every abort path that should stop an in-progress alarm, not only on calls from the alarm handler. Existing calls to ctx.abort() keep retrying alarms.

For local development, retryAlarm requires Wrangler 4.126.0 or later.

For more information, refer to ctx.abort().