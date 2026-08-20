Optional OAuth scopes
We're announcing the GA of Optional OAuth Scopes.
OAuth client developers can now classify configured scopes as required or optional in the Cloudflare dashboard. By default, all configured scopes remain required .
Optional Scopes: OAuth clients can now mark configured scopes as optional, allowing applications to request them without requiring users to approve them.
Scope Selection: On the consent screen, users must grant required scopes but can decline optional scopes. This helps customers apply least-privilege access to applications, CLIs, and workloads. Optional scopes are selected by default.
Templates: The consent screen now includes Read Only and Full Access templates to make scope selection faster and easier.
Search: Users can now search scopes in the consent screen.
Learn how to select client scopes and edit optional permissions.