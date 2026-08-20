We're announcing the GA of Optional OAuth Scopes.

OAuth client developers can now classify configured scopes as required or optional in the Cloudflare dashboard. By default, all configured scopes remain required .

What's New

Optional Scopes: OAuth clients can now mark configured scopes as optional, allowing applications to request them without requiring users to approve them.

Scope Selection: On the consent screen, users must grant required scopes but can decline optional scopes. This helps customers apply least-privilege access to applications, CLIs, and workloads. Optional scopes are selected by default.

Templates: The consent screen now includes Read Only and Full Access templates to make scope selection faster and easier.

Search: Users can now search scopes in the consent screen.

Learn how to select client scopes and edit optional permissions.