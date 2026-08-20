Run more headless browsers concurrently with Browser Run

Browser Run lets you automate headless browsers on Cloudflare's global network. Run full browser sessions for interactive workflows, or use Quick Actions for one-request tasks such as screenshots, PDFs, and capturing page content.

If you are on the Workers Paid plan, your default limits are now higher:

Limit Previous New Concurrent browsers 120 200 New browser instances / second 1 3 Quick Actions requests / second 10 30

You can now run hundreds of browser sessions in parallel, launch new browsers faster, and process three times as many Quick Actions per second. These published limits are defaults, not maximums. If your workload needs more more concurrent browsers, request higher limits ↗.