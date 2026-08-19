@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers is now @cloudflare/vitest-plugin

Version 1 of the Workers Vitest integration is published as @cloudflare/vitest-plugin ↗. The package was formerly named @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers .

The Vitest configuration API is unchanged. Existing projects must update the dependency name, package imports, and TypeScript types entries.

To migrate automatically, run:

npm yarn pnpm npx @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin yarn @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin pnpm @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin

The codemod updates your dependency, imports, and test TypeScript configuration. For manual migration steps, refer to Migrate to Vitest plugin.