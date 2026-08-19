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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers is now @cloudflare/vitest-plugin

Workers

Version 1 of the Workers Vitest integration is published as @cloudflare/vitest-plugin. The package was formerly named @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers.

The Vitest configuration API is unchanged. Existing projects must update the dependency name, package imports, and TypeScript types entries.

To migrate automatically, run:

npx @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin

The codemod updates your dependency, imports, and test TypeScript configuration. For manual migration steps, refer to Migrate to Vitest plugin.

For outbound request mocks in Workers tests, use the @msw/cloudflare integration. Refer to Mock outbound requests.