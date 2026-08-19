@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers is now @cloudflare/vitest-plugin
Version 1 of the Workers Vitest integration is published as
@cloudflare/vitest-plugin ↗. The package was formerly named
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers.
The Vitest configuration API is unchanged. Existing projects must update the dependency name, package imports, and TypeScript
types entries.
To migrate automatically, run:
npx @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin
yarn @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin
pnpm @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin
The codemod updates your dependency, imports, and test TypeScript configuration. For manual migration steps, refer to Migrate to Vitest plugin.
For outbound request mocks in Workers tests, use the
@msw/cloudflare ↗ integration. Refer to Mock outbound requests.