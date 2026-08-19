Get 50% off GPT-5.6 Sol through AI Gateway

GPT-5.6 Sol is available through AI Gateway, and for a limited time you can use it at 50% off. If you are already using AI Gateway, point to the openai/gpt-5.6-sol model and the discounted pricing applies automatically — no promo code needed.

The promotion is available for Unified Billing users only (not Bring Your Own Keys). Load credits onto AI Gateway and start sending requests to openai/gpt-5.6-sol .

Discounted pricing during the promotion:

Usage Promotional price Standard price Input $2.50 per 1M tokens $5 per 1M tokens Output $15 per 1M tokens $30 per 1M tokens Cache read $0.25 per 1M tokens $0.50 per 1M tokens

The promotion runs through September 18, 2026. After that date, GPT-5.6 Sol requests return to standard pricing.

For more details, refer to the Unified Billing documentation and the GPT-5.6 Sol model page.