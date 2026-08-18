Configure origin application settings for Cloudflare Tunnel in the dashboard

You can now configure origin application settings directly in the Cloudflare dashboard when adding or editing a published application route for a Cloudflare Tunnel. These settings control how cloudflared connects to your origin server and were previously only available in the Cloudflare One dashboard or via local configuration files.

When editing a published application, expand Additional application settings to configure parameters organized into three categories:

HTTP — Set a custom HTTP Host header or disable chunked encoding.

— Set a custom HTTP Host header or disable chunked encoding. TLS — Configure origin server name, CA pool, TLS timeout, disable TLS verification, match SNI to host, or enable HTTP/2 to origin.

— Configure origin server name, CA pool, TLS timeout, disable TLS verification, match SNI to host, or enable HTTP/2 to origin. Connection — Tune connect timeout, keep-alive timeout, keep-alive connections, TCP keep-alive interval, proxy type, or disable Happy Eyeballs.

For the full list of origin parameters, refer to Origin parameters.