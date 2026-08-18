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Configure origin application settings for Cloudflare Tunnel in the dashboard

Cloudflare TunnelCloudflare Tunnel for SASE

You can now configure origin application settings directly in the Cloudflare dashboard when adding or editing a published application route for a Cloudflare Tunnel. These settings control how cloudflared connects to your origin server and were previously only available in the Cloudflare One dashboard or via local configuration files.

Configure origin application settings in the Cloudflare dashboard

When editing a published application, expand Additional application settings to configure parameters organized into three categories:

  • HTTP — Set a custom HTTP Host header or disable chunked encoding.
  • TLS — Configure origin server name, CA pool, TLS timeout, disable TLS verification, match SNI to host, or enable HTTP/2 to origin.
  • Connection — Tune connect timeout, keep-alive timeout, keep-alive connections, TCP keep-alive interval, proxy type, or disable Happy Eyeballs.
Go to Tunnels ↗

For the full list of origin parameters, refer to Origin parameters.