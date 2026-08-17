New `us` jurisdiction for R2

R2 now supports a us jurisdiction, which guarantees that bucket data is stored and processed within the United States. Use this jurisdiction when you need explicit US data residency guarantees.

Use the jurisdiction-specific S3 endpoint to create and access buckets in the us jurisdiction:

https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.us.r2.cloudflarestorage.com

To access a bucket in the us jurisdiction from Workers, set jurisdiction in your R2 binding:

{ "r2_buckets" : [ { "binding" : "MY_BUCKET" , "bucket_name" : "<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>" , "jurisdiction" : "us" } ] } [[ r2_buckets ]] binding = "MY_BUCKET" bucket_name = "<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>" jurisdiction = "us"

Once an R2 bucket is created, its jurisdiction cannot be changed.

For setup instructions and the full list of supported jurisdictions, refer to R2 data location.