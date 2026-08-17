New `us` jurisdiction for R2
R2 now supports a
us jurisdiction, which guarantees that bucket data is stored and processed within the United States. Use this jurisdiction when you need explicit US data residency guarantees.
Use the jurisdiction-specific S3 endpoint to create and access buckets in the
us jurisdiction:
https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.us.r2.cloudflarestorage.com
To access a bucket in the
us jurisdiction from Workers, set
jurisdiction in your R2 binding:
Once an R2 bucket is created, its jurisdiction cannot be changed.
For setup instructions and the full list of supported jurisdictions, refer to R2 data location.