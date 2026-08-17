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New `us` jurisdiction for R2

R2

R2 now supports a us jurisdiction, which guarantees that bucket data is stored and processed within the United States. Use this jurisdiction when you need explicit US data residency guarantees.

Use the jurisdiction-specific S3 endpoint to create and access buckets in the us jurisdiction:

https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.us.r2.cloudflarestorage.com

To access a bucket in the us jurisdiction from Workers, set jurisdiction in your R2 binding:

{
	"r2_buckets": [
		{
			"binding": "MY_BUCKET",
			"bucket_name": "<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>",
			"jurisdiction": "us"
		}
	]
}
[[r2_buckets]]
binding = "MY_BUCKET"
bucket_name = "<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>"
jurisdiction = "us"

Once an R2 bucket is created, its jurisdiction cannot be changed.

For setup instructions and the full list of supported jurisdictions, refer to R2 data location.