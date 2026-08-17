Qwen 3.8 27B now available on Workers AI
@cf/qwen/qwen3.8-27b is now available on Workers AI.
Qwen 3.8 27B is a 27-billion-parameter instruction-tuned vision language model from Alibaba's Qwen family. It processes images and text together, with reasoning and function calling for agentic workflows.
Key capabilities:
- Vision: Accept image and text inputs and generate text responses.
- Reasoning: Support thinking mode for complex, step-by-step problem-solving.
- Function calling: Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns.
- 262,144 token context window: Retain long conversations and multimodal inputs across extended agent sessions.
Use Qwen 3.8 27B through the Workers AI binding (
env.AI.run()) or the REST API at
/ai/run. You can also use AI Gateway with these endpoints.
For more information, refer to the Qwen 3.8 27B model page and pricing.