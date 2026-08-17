Qwen 3.8 27B now available on Workers AI

@cf/qwen/qwen3.8-27b is now available on Workers AI.

Qwen 3.8 27B is a 27-billion-parameter instruction-tuned vision language model from Alibaba's Qwen family. It processes images and text together, with reasoning and function calling for agentic workflows.

Key capabilities:

Vision : Accept image and text inputs and generate text responses.

: Accept image and text inputs and generate text responses. Reasoning : Support thinking mode for complex, step-by-step problem-solving.

: Support thinking mode for complex, step-by-step problem-solving. Function calling : Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns.

: Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns. 262,144 token context window: Retain long conversations and multimodal inputs across extended agent sessions.

Use Qwen 3.8 27B through the Workers AI binding ( env.AI.run() ) or the REST API at /ai/run . You can also use AI Gateway with these endpoints.

For more information, refer to the Qwen 3.8 27B model page and pricing.